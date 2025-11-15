Flood warnings and alerts in place following Storm Claudia

Heavy rain from Storm Claudia has led to flood warnings and alerts being issued across Shropshire, with river levels expected to continue to rise.

Flood defences in place at Frankwell during previous flooding, Shrewsbury. Photo: Chris Pritchard

In Shrewsbury, Frankwell Main and Riverside car parks closed on Friday night and will remain closed until further notice. St Julian’s Friars car park is also closed until further notice. Motorists are asked not to move the closure signage and barriers, and not to drive through the ‘no entry’ as you’ll put your vehicle at risk of flood damage.

Those visiting Shrewsbury town centre are advised to use Park and ride buses from Harlescott, Meole Brace and Oxon. Return journeys are £2 per person, free for under-16s, and £1 for concessionary pass holders.

Flood defences in Frankwell

The Environment Agency will be erecting Phase 1 and 2 of the Frankwell flood barriers from early today, Saturday 15 November.

Businesses will be open as normal, and Shrewsbury is very much open for business.

There is also a lane closure on Coleham Head as Severn Trent Water have set their pumps up as part of their flood plans.

River levels are also expected to rise on the River Severn through the county and the River Teme in south Shropshire.

Flood warnings

– River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

– River Vyrnwy at Melverley

– Rea Brook in Shrewsbury

– River Teme at Ludlow

– River Teme at Leintwardine and Walford

Flood alerts

– Severn Vyrnwy confluence

– River Severn in Shropshire

– Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

– Rea Brook and Cound Brook

– River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

– Tern and Perry catchments

– Upper Teme

– Lower Teme

Click here for the latest flood information

Train Travel

The railway line between Hereford and Shrewsbury is currently closed. Passengers are advised not to attempt to travel between Shrewsbury and Newport on Saturday, 15 November.

Transport for Wales says it has been unable to source sufficient replacement road transport and cannot guarantee customers will be able to reach their destination.

Customers with a ticket for Saturday, 15 November can travel on Sunday, 16 or Monday, 17 at no extra cost.

Car Park Closures

– Frankwell Main, Shrewsbury

– Frankwell Riverside, Shrewsbury

– St Julian’s Friars