Eight Shropshire organisations awarded the King’s Award for Voluntary Service 2025

Eight voluntary organisations from across the county have been awarded the King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS).
This award celebrates and promotes the tireless work of those who help others in their communities. This is the highest-level accolade for volunteer groups and is the equivalent of an MBE.
The award honours work that is recognised as bringing clear benefits to the community across a range of areas, such as culture, heritage, wellbeing, and social support.
Organisations presented with the award will receive a certificate and trophy to proudly display.
In previous years, the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire has been delighted to see so many organisations from Shropshire being rewarded for their selfless dedication and is pleased to see that 2025 is no different.
Caroline Wright, recently appointed Friends of Pontesbury Library Chair, said: “I’m very proud to take on this role for such an effective voluntary organisation, now granted this most welcome award.”
John Dinsdale, Chair of Trustees at Wem Town Hall Community Trust said, “Whilst the Charity is operating in challenging times the continuing dedication and enthusiasm of Wem Town Hall’s volunteers remain central to its sustainability and continued growth as a key community hub in the heart of Wem. They are a remarkable and hard-working group who fully deserve this recognition.”
2025 King’s Award for Voluntary Service Recipients
Aston on Clun Community Shop
Chetton and District Parish Hall
Friends of Pontesbury Library
The Melville Club, Albrighton
Shropshire European Organisation CIC
The Arts Society Wrekin
Wem Town Hall Community Trust
West Shropshire Talking Newspapers
The Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Anna Turner, said: “Thank you for all you do. Volunteers truly are the back-bone of our communities in Shropshire. Many congratulations to you all for being recognised with this top-level award.”