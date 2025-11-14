Eight Shropshire organisations awarded the King’s Award for Voluntary Service 2025

Eight voluntary organisations from across the county have been awarded the King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS).

Eight voluntary organisations, including Friends of Pontesbury Library, have been awarded the King’s Award for Voluntary Service

This award celebrates and promotes the tireless work of those who help others in their communities. This is the highest-level accolade for volunteer groups and is the equivalent of an MBE.

The award honours work that is recognised as bringing clear benefits to the community across a range of areas, such as culture, heritage, wellbeing, and social support.

- Advertisement -

Organisations presented with the award will receive a certificate and trophy to proudly display.

In previous years, the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire has been delighted to see so many organisations from Shropshire being rewarded for their selfless dedication and is pleased to see that 2025 is no different.

Caroline Wright, recently appointed Friends of Pontesbury Library Chair, said: “I’m very proud to take on this role for such an effective voluntary organisation, now granted this most welcome award.”

John Dinsdale, Chair of Trustees at Wem Town Hall Community Trust said, “Whilst the Charity is operating in challenging times the continuing dedication and enthusiasm of Wem Town Hall’s volunteers remain central to its sustainability and continued growth as a key community hub in the heart of Wem. They are a remarkable and hard-working group who fully deserve this recognition.”

2025 King’s Award for Voluntary Service Recipients

Aston on Clun Community Shop

Chetton and District Parish Hall

Friends of Pontesbury Library

The Melville Club, Albrighton

Shropshire European Organisation CIC

The Arts Society Wrekin

Wem Town Hall Community Trust

West Shropshire Talking Newspapers

The Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Anna Turner, said: “Thank you for all you do. Volunteers truly are the back-bone of our communities in Shropshire. Many congratulations to you all for being recognised with this top-level award.”