‘Think Which Service’ campaign to build on last winter’s success

As winter approaches, health and care partners across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are once again joining forces to help residents stay well and get the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

Pharmacists are a fantastic first port of call for coughs and colds

This year’s Think Which Service campaign builds on last winter’s success, encouraging everyone to take simple steps to protect their health, make informed choices about where to seek help, and play their part in easing pressure on local NHS services.

Vanessa Whatley, Chief Nursing Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said:

- Advertisement -

“Every winter brings extra pressure to our health and care system, but together we can make a real difference. Taking a moment to ‘Think Which Service’ often means faster, more convenient care — whether that’s self-care at home, advice from a pharmacist, or contacting NHS 111. Every small choice really does help.”

The campaign runs alongside wider NHS winter preparations across the county, including measures to expand urgent care services, strengthen community support, and help more people remain well at home.

Dr Jess Harvey, GP at Much Wenlock and Cressage Medical Practice, said:

“Pharmacists are a fantastic first port of call for coughs, colds, and other minor illnesses. They can offer expert advice and treatment, often without the need for a GP appointment. It’s all about getting the right care, from the right person, as quickly as possible.”

Residents are being encouraged to:

Get vaccinated – protect yourself and others against flu and COVID-19.

Practise self-care – keep warm, eat well, stay active, and keep basic medicines at home.

Look after your mental health – reach out early for support if you’re struggling and use trusted resources such as Every Mind Matters.

Choose the right service – self-care, pharmacy, NHS 111, Minor Injury Units, or GP practices for non-emergency issues; A&E or 999 only for life-threatening emergencies.

Check in on others – particularly older neighbours or relatives who may need extra support.

Vanessa Whatley added: “Our local NHS teams have been working hard to prepare for winter, with extra capacity and closer coordination across services. But we also need everyone’s help — by making small, thoughtful choices, we can all help the NHS care for those who need it most.”

For more information and local advice, visit ThinkWhichService.co.uk.