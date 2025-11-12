Shropshire hair colourist achieves degree-level diploma

A Shropshire-based hair colourist, Eliz Chausheva, has been awarded a pioneering degree-level diploma in the art and science of hair colour after 20 months of intensive study.

Eliz Chausheva collecting her degree-level diploma

Working independently from Seven Salon in Shrewsbury, Eliz is now one of only 24 expert colourists in the UK to hold the Wella Colour Higher Level Diploma. This qualification is the most advanced hair colour certification available to date and is recognised as a ‘colour degree’ with a groundbreaking SCQF Level 9 qualification, acknowledging the professionalism and technical skill demanded of a true hair colour expert.

The rigorous diploma covers five extensive units, delving deep into various aspects of the craft and industry. The syllabus encompasses academic research skills in practice, business and leadership for the hair colour industry, the psychology of consultation, the biology of the hair, scalp, and perception of colour, and the composition of hair and colour.

Eliz and the other 23 successful colourists celebrated their success at a formal graduation ceremony held on 1st November at Glasgow University’s Clyde College.

“I can’t tell you how thrilled I am to have achieved this degree,” Eliz commented. “The course was hard, extremely challenging, but I stuck at it, pushed myself and now knowing I am one of only 24 in the UK to achieve this degree diploma is an incredible feeling.”

Raising the Bar for Colour Excellence

Structured diligently between Glasgow Clyde College and Wella’s senior education team, the syllabus rewards colourists with advanced technical, creative, and leadership skills. Beyond exhaustive hair colour techniques, the course addresses complex subjects such as the biology and chemistry of hair, and factors related to mental health, abuse, personality traits, wellbeing, and client safeguarding responsibilities. It also covers leadership skills and considerations for maintaining sustainable and profitable business practices.

“It’s not just a qualification – it’s a statement of excellence and commitment to hairdressing,” Eliz continued. “One of the highlights was visiting Wella’s lab in Germany – an inspiring experience that opened my eyes to just how global and science-driven our industry truly is. This experience reinforced my passion for our craft. It helps set me apart as a trusted expert, has built credibility with clients, and positions my services at a higher, more professional level.”

Paul Fensome, Wella’s Senior Education Manager, expressed delight at the first year’s outcome. “We are absolutely thrilled about the brilliant success of year one of this course. It’s an incredibly challenging syllabus with academic modules designed to push experienced colourists to the limit. Big congratulations to Eliz and the other 23 students who all passed with Merit. Such success certainly bodes well for the future of this degree course and the ongoing delivery of hair colour excellence for UK clients.”