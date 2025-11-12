Listen Live
Person released from vehicle after collision on A5 near Oswestry

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A5 at Aston near Oswestry yesterday evening, which resulted in one person being trapped.

Emergency services at the scene of the collision on the A5. Photo: SFRS / Ellesmere Fire Station
Emergency services at the scene of the collision on the A5. Photo: SFRS / Ellesmere Fire Station

The incident was reported at just after 6 pm on Tuesday, 11 November.

Fire crews from Oswestry, Baschurch, and Wellington Fire Stations, along with a Rescue Tender and an Operations Officer, were mobilised to the scene.

Upon arrival, emergency services quickly established that one person was physically trapped within one of the vehicles involved in the collision.

Firefighters immediately administered trauma care to the casualty while simultaneously beginning the complex operation to free them. They utilised Holmatro Rescue Equipment, including specialist cutters and spreaders, to carefully extricate the trapped individual.

Once safely released from the vehicle, the casualty was placed into the care of the ambulance service.

The police were also in attendance to manage the scene and investigate the circumstances of the collision.

