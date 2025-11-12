Listen Live
12.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

New Santa sleigh to debut at Shrewsbury lights event

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Santa will have his new sleigh on show for the switch-on of Shrewsbury’s town centre Christmas lights next Wednesday, 19 November.

Santa and his new sleigh
Santa and his new sleigh

Although the sleigh made a full introduction during last year’s Christmas activities, it wasn’t quite ready in time to make its debut at the lights switch-on.

With some minor modifications and a ‘good clean-up’ after 10 months in storage, the sleigh is now in top condition to greet visitors to Pride Hill for the event on the 19th of the month.

- Advertisement -

“We are looking forward to showing more people all the exciting features of the new sleigh when it appears for the first time on Pride Hill,” said Rotarian Johnathan Callwood, president of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club which has built and financed the investment.

“The new version has many more features than the old sleigh which had been a good servant for Santa, but had fallen behind the times. The latest model is environmentally friendly with a new battery system to power the lights and music.

“Now we have something really special to excite the audience at the lights switch-on.”

Santa and his sleigh will arrive on Pride Hill at 5 pm for a three-hour appearance that will take in the switch-on of the lights.

Following the event Santa and the sleigh will have a brief rest before embarking on an ambitious rota of daytime supermarket visits and evening street excursions starting on December 2 and finishing on December 23.

This will form Rotary’s major annual fundraising activity programme in support of local charities and other good causes.

Anyone interested in knowing more about Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club can contact gdmw@hotmail.co.uk

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP