Man sentenced for sharing indecent images of children online

A Shropshire man has been handed a 24-month prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to sharing indecent images of children, while on a suspended sentence for the same offence.

Robert Gates, of Ludlow, was given the sentence after previously pleading guilty to two charges of making indecent images of children, and two counts of distributing indecent photos of children.

The court was also told how the 70-year-old had been given a two-year suspended sentence in November 2024 for similar offences.

Then, in August 2025, officers were made aware by Metropolitan Police officers that a man they had recently arrested for sharing indecent images of children online had recently been in contact with Gates.

Officers quickly arrested Gates again and seized a number of devices from his home address, where they discovered two category B images and two category C images of children.

It was also discovered that Gates had engaged in conversations online about the sexual abuse of children.

Gates was later charged with the offences to which he pled guilty.

On Friday, 7 November, Gates was given a 12-month custodial sentence for the offence, as well as another 12 months for breaching his suspended sentence. The two sentences are to run consecutively.

PC Ellie Williams, from Shropshire’s protecting vulnerable people team, said: “Gates is a deeply disturbing individual with a clear interest in the sexual abuse of children.

“Having previously avoided prison, he has now rightly received a two‑year custodial sentence for his actions.

“Gates’ sickening offending demonstrates a shocking disregard for the harm and trauma his behaviour inflicts on young victims.”