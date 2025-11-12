County health leaders urge flu vaccination for children aged 2-3

Health and care leaders in Shropshire, Telford, and Wrekin are making an urgent plea to parents and carers, encouraging them to ensure their children aged 2 to 3 years receive the seasonal flu vaccine without delay.

The flu vaccine is generally administered as a quick and painless nasal spray. Photo: Shropshire Council

Flu can manifest as a distressing and serious illness in young children, and vaccination serves a dual purpose: it not only protects the child but also plays a vital role in preventing the virus from spreading to vulnerable family members and friends.

This year marks a significant improvement in accessibility for the 2–3 age group, as they can now receive the flu nasal spray at participating community pharmacies, in addition to their traditional appointments at GP surgeries.

For school-age children, vaccination will continue to be provided in schools or community clinics, and parents are simply reminded to complete and return the necessary consent forms promptly. Furthermore, children aged six months and older who have certain underlying health conditions are also eligible for the vaccine.

The flu vaccine is generally administered as a quick and painless nasal spray. This intervention significantly reduces the chance of children needing hospital care for flu by an estimated two-thirds. For families who do not accept porcine gelatine in the nasal flu vaccine, an injectable porcine-free alternative is available.

Community Leaders Emphasise Safety and Convenience

Dr Bernie Bentick, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for health and public protection, said:

“As a parent and health professional, I know how important it is to protect our youngest children from flu. The seasonal flu vaccine is safe, quick, and effective—and this year, it’s easier than ever for families to access it at local pharmacies and GP surgeries. Vaccinating children aged 2–3 not only shields them from a potentially serious illness, but also helps safeguard siblings, grandparents, and vulnerable members of our community. I urge all parents and carers to take up this offer and book their child’s flu vaccination as soon as possible. Together, we can keep Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin’s children healthy and reduce the pressure on our NHS this winter.”

Rachel Robinson, Director of Public Health for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said:

“We strongly encourage parents and carers to book their child’s flu nasal spray as soon as possible, and to return school consent forms promptly so we can protect as many children as possible this season.”

“Flu is more than just a cold for young children—it can make them very sick, very quickly, and in some cases, it can lead to hospitalisation. Vaccinating children aged 2–3 years is a safe, quick, and effective way to protect them, and it helps prevent the virus spreading to siblings, grandparents, and other vulnerable people in the community.

Booking Your Child’s Vaccination

Parents of children aged 2 or 3 on August 31, 2025, can find a local pharmacy offering the service by visiting the NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin website. Appointments can also be booked directly through the GP surgery or via the NHS national booking system.