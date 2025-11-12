Listen Live
Collision involving bus and car leaves six injured in Cleobury Mortimer

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A collision between a bus and car in Shropshire left six people requiring treatment from West Midlands Ambulance Service yesterday.

A generic photo of West Midlands Ambulance Service attending an incident. Photo: WMAS

The service received several 999 calls reporting the incident on the A4117 in Cleobury Mortimer shortly before 6 pm last night, Tuesday 11 November.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Ambulance staff arrived to find a car and a single-decker bus which had been involved in a collision.

“The driver of the bus, a man, received treatment for his injuries by ambulance staff. The man was then conveyed to Worcestershire Royal Hospital for further precautionary checks.

“Three passengers from the bus all received assessment by crews before being discharged on scene.

“A woman and girl from the car were assessed and treated for injuries not believed to be serious. They were both taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital for further care.”

Two ambulances, HART paramedics and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene.

