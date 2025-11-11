Wrekin Reviive to close due to rising costs

Wrekin Reviive, the local furniture reuse charity, has announced the difficult decision to close its doors permanently in early 2026.

Wrekin Reviive in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

The closure will affect its two physical stores in Shrewsbury and Oswestry, as well as its popular online shop.

The organisation cited a challenging financial environment, specifically rising operational costs and shifts in customer shopping habits, as the primary reasons for the closure.

The charity says that despite significant hard work and effort from its team, these pressures have made it unsustainable to continue operations.

A statement released by Wrekin Reviive expressed the difficulty of the decision: “This hasn’t been an easy decision. Even with lots of hard work and effort to grow Wrekin Reviive, rising costs and changes in shopping habits have made it hard for us to keep going.”

A Legacy of Reuse and Community Support

Since its inception, Wrekin Reviive has played a crucial role in the local community, operating with a dual mission of social support and environmental sustainability.

The charity has been instrumental in helping local families access affordable, quality second-hand furniture, reducing waste by diverting countless items from landfill and promoting reuse and a circular economy across Shropshire and beyond.

“We’re proud of what Wrekin Reviive has achieved – helping local families find affordable furniture, reducing waste, and promoting reuse across our communities,” the statement continued.

The organisation extended a “huge thank you” to every customer, donor, and supporter who has contributed to the charity’s success over the years, recognising the community spirit that underpinned its operations.

Phased Closure in the New Year

The closure process is expected to commence in the new year. Wrekin Reviive has confirmed it will provide regular updates on its website and social media channels in the coming months as it shares further details about the wind-down process.

The loss of Wrekin Reviive will be keenly felt by shoppers seeking sustainable and cost-effective home furnishings, as well as by local groups focused on environmental initiatives. The closure marks a challenging period for local charities navigating the current economic climate. Shrewsbury Furniture Scheme recently announced the closure of its Shrewsbury town centre shop.