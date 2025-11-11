Shropshire man sentenced for manslaughter

A Shropshire man was today, Tuesday 11 November, sentenced to five years and two months following the death of Sam Saviter this year.

Kai Sainz-Stafford, 24, of no fixed abode, appeared at Stafford Crown Court and pleaded guilty to manslaughter during a trial. Photo: West Mercia Police

Kai Sainz-Stafford, 24, of no fixed abode, appeared at Stafford Crown Court and pleaded guilty to manslaughter during a trial. He was also given a 12-month sentence for unlawfully wounding during a separate incident in September 2024. He will serve the sentences consecutively.

Just before midnight on 1 May officers were deployed to Lambourn Drive in Shrewsbury following a report that a man had been stabbed.

- Advertisement -

When officers arrived, they found that 35-year-old Sam Siviter had sustained serious injuries and despite the best efforts of members of the public and emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

That evening Sam Siviter had visited the property of his ex-partner to find Sainz-Stafford inside.

During an altercation between the two men, Sainz-Stafford took hold of a knife he had hidden down the side of a sofa and holding it in his right arm he stabbed Sam Siviter three times.

Sam Siviter then left the property, went to another house on Lambourn Drive and collapsed on the floor at which point the resident called emergency services.

Sainz-Stafford fled the area, but the following morning handed himself in at Shrewsbury Police Station.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Holehouse said: “While the sentencing today will sadly not bring Sam back, I really hope it provides his family and friends with some kind of closure in knowing the person responsible for taking away his life will be punished.

“Although it has been accepted that it was not the intention by Sainz-Stafford to take a life that evening, this again demonstrates the dangers of a knife and how a single moment of uncontrolled behaviour can not only end the life of another but also have a far-reaching impact on the loved ones of a victim.”

In statement, the mum and stepdad of Sam, said: “Sam was a 35-year-old with a zest for life.“He adored his sons and always wanted to be a good dad and father figure. We will not let them forget how he loved them both.

“His passion for West Bromwich Albion and carpentry will live on in family and friends.

“He battled with knowing how loved he was, and doubted he had the ability to be something special and achieve in life.

“Maybe that’s the special thing Sam will leave us with, a lesson for us all to strive to be better to ourselves and others and not waste a day of our lives.”

Sam’s dad, stepmum and friends said: “Sam was a friend to everyone. He would take anyone who needed help under his wing.

“You would know he’s nearby as you would hear him before you saw him. His energy was infections and he would light up every room, greeting everyone with a hug and his famous saying ‘up the baggies’.

“The trial has highlighted many of Sam’s struggles and difficulties he endured, but anyone who knew Sivo would agree that despite the challenges he faced, he was a hugely loving and caring man, and even a minute in his company would have you giggling.

“He had the biggest smile; the most contagious laugh and his personality shone through to everyone who was lucky enough to know him.“We will miss him every single day, and there is a Sivo shaped hole in all of our hearts.”