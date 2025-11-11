Shropshire FA Celebrates national recognition at Wembley

Shropshire County FA is celebrating national recognition after being named runner-up in one of the most hotly contested categories at the 2025 County FA Recognition Awards, held at Wembley Stadium last week.

Sam Griffiths and the Shropshire FA Team

The award category, which saw a record number of entries from County FAs across England, highlighted exceptional projects and people making a real difference across grassroots football.

Shropshire FA’s nomination, led by Designated Safeguarding Officer Sam Griffiths, earned a place in the top two nationally, narrowly missing out to the Army FA, whose inspiring work supports football projects across some of the most challenging locations in the world.

Sam said, “I was over the moon to be shortlisted and I’m immensely proud to have finished as runner-up in such a competitive field.”

Shropshire FA CEO, Andy Weston, said, “To be recognised on the national stage and finish runner-up in such a popular and competitive category is a fantastic achievement. Sam’s dedication to safeguarding and ensuring football in Shropshire is safe and inclusive for everyone is outstanding. This recognition is testament to the commitment of our staff, volunteers, clubs and leagues who all play their part in creating a positive football culture.”

With more than 250 applications submitted across twelve award categories, from Referee Development to Women & Girls initiatives, the County FA Recognition Awards celebrate excellence, innovation and impact across the grassroots game.

For Shropshire FA, reaching the top two nationally is a moment of immense pride and a reflection of the Association’s ongoing dedication to making football across the county safe, welcoming and inspiring for all.