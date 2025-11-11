Region’s primary cancer charity expands clinical expertise with new trustees

Lingen Davies Cancer Support has announced the appointment of two new trustees with extensive clinical experience to its board.

New Trustees, Dr Laurence Ginder and Dr Amruta Lacy-Colson

The new members will work alongside the existing team to help shape the future vision of the 46-year-old cancer charity, bringing extensive medical skills and cancer expertise from their extensive careers spent in cancer care.

Dr Laurence Ginder and Dr Amruta Lacy-Colson were recently recruited to the board for a term of five years. Both have a significant understanding of local and regional cancer care, and have extensive experience working directly with those in the community facing cancer.

Lingen Davies Cancer Support has delivered 46 years of fundraising to ensure everyone has access to excellent cancer care locally and has surpassed the million-pound income mark for the last four years.

Through their continued investment in cancer services, holistic wellbeing programmes, and kit and equipment for the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, the charity works hard to make a positive difference to local lives impacted by cancer. In 2021 the team also launched its LiveLife Cancer Awareness Service to help contribute to cancer prevention in the community.

This summer the charity launched its biggest appeal to date – a £5million Sunflower Appeal to enhance cancer services across the region through the development of a Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital by 2029.

The charity has also invested over £100,000 in a Wellbeing Programme to ensure local people living with and beyond cancer have the holistic support they need during what is so often the most difficult time in their life.

The charity has also funded opportunities of support for the friends and family of people living with a cancer diagnosis, including the Kids’ Wellbeing Group with Happiness For All, Compassionate Counselling for friends and family delivered by Orbit Counselling, and a Friends and Family Support Group.

Tim Cooper, Chair of the board, said it was an exciting development for the charity.

“With statistics showing that one in two people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, we know that demand for our support will continue to grow. We have set ourselves ambitious targets for the future to ensure we continue having a life-changing impact on local lives affected by cancer.

“I’m pleased to welcome Dr Laurence Ginder and Dr Amruta Lacy-Colson to the board who bring with them an extensive understanding of cancer care. As a board we’re working to ensure Lingen Davies continues for many years to come,” he added.