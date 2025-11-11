Listen Live
Oswestry’s Michelle raises thousands skydiving for Hope House

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

An Oswestry woman has overcome her fear of heights and has leapt from a plane, raising thousands for Hope House children’s hospice in memory of her friend’s son.

Michelle, who is the bar manager at The Stonehouse Brewery
Michelle Lloyd took on the skydive at Tilstock Airfield, near Whitchurch, jumping from a plane at 13,000ft. 

“I am terrified of heights, but I knew I needed to do something extreme to raise money,” said Michelle. 

“My friend’s son Thierry was born sleeping when she was 39 weeks pregnant and they were supported by Hope House, and I know how much the vital care their offer for local families is.  

“It was thinking about Thierry that got me on that plane and up into the sky.” 

As she parachuted through the air, Michelle saw a perfect circular rainbow. 

“It was quite something. Whenever we see a rainbow we think about Thierry, but to see that in the clouds during the skydive was amazing and I thought – that’s Thierry.” 

Michelle has raised an amazing £4,600 for Hope House, which has largely come from sponsorship from customers and colleagues at the Stonehouse Brewery.  

“Everyone has been really generous, and I am so grateful to everyone who contributed to raising this money,” she added.

Vicky Bradbeer, fundraiser with the charity, said: “We are so grateful to Michelle for raising such a wonderful amount of money in memory of Thierry.  

“The money raised will go towards us helping local children with life-threatening conditions to live their best life and to receive the expert care they and their families need, free of charge.” 

You can still donate to Michelle’s page by visiting www.justgiving.com/page/michellelloyd 

