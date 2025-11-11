Organised crime raids uncover firearms and £250K in illegal cash

Barbershops, vape shops, mini marts, themed candy stores, and other cash-intensive businesses across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire were targeted in a month-long crackdown on high street crime.

As part of Operation Machinize, a total of 44 searches were conducted, resulting in nine arrests. Bank accounts containing over £250,000 in suspected illicit funds were frozen, and nearly £12,000 in cash was seized.

In addition, Trading Standards confiscated approximately £50,000 worth of illegal goods. Many of these illegal goods were concealed out of sight, in hidden compartments behind tills, inside walls, in basements, or even tucked away in microwaves.

- Advertisement -

We also seized a range of dangerous and illegal items, including four knives, one knuckleduster, two firearms, and a quantity of cannabis.

The operation was a collaborative effort involving Immigration Enforcement, Trading Standards, West Midlands Fire & Rescue, and HMRC, all working together to clean up our high streets and protect our communities.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion:“These latest results reflect our unwavering commitment to tackling serious and organised crime and ensuring it has no place on our high streets.

“While the vast majority of shops in West Mercia are operating legitimately and form the lifeblood of our communities, it’s crucial that those who are not, feel the full weight of the law.

“Through strong partnership working and proactive policing, we are sending a clear message: criminal activity will be uncovered, disrupted, and removed.”

Detective Sergeant Rachel O’Brien, from our Economic Crime team, said:

“Operation Machinize was launched to disrupt cash-intensive businesses being used as fronts for a wide spectrum of criminal activity across our three counties.

“Investigations uncovered links to drug trafficking and distribution, organised immigration crime, modern slavery and human trafficking, firearms offences, and the sale of illicit tobacco and vapes.

“We know that cash-heavy enterprises are frequently exploited for money laundering. Organised crime groups often target legitimate businesses, such as barbershops, using their high cash turnover to conceal illegal financial flows.

“Operation Machinize sends a clear and uncompromising message: criminal activity will not be tolerated in our communities.

“This operation was made possible thanks to vital intelligence from the public. We continue to urge anyone with information about businesses involved in money laundering or related offences to come forward.”