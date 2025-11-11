‘Operation Drive Insured’ cracks down on uninsured drivers

A week-long operation targeting uninsured drivers is now underway as police forces nationally back the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB) initiative.

Dubbed ‘Operation Drive Insured’, the targeted roads policing activity runs from 10 to 16 November, with officers set to detect and seize vehicles being driven without valid insurance.

The campaign highlights the stark reality of driving uninsured: every 20 minutes, someone is hit by an uninsured or hit-and-run driver in the UK. Furthermore, at least one person each day is so seriously injured by these drivers that they require life-long care.

- Advertisement -

Tackling this issue remains a year-round priority for West Mercia Police, with road safety being a core tenet of Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion’s West Mercia Safer Communities Plan.

Enforcement and Education

The national operation is designed both to raise awareness of the dangers of uninsured driving and to actively target those who are deliberately breaking the law.

However, the campaign also serves to prompt all motorists to proactively check their insurance cover to avoid accidental lapses, as “not everyone means to drive uninsured, but life can be busy and small slip-ups can happen.”

The spokesperson stressed that the legal consequences for an innocent mistake – such as forgetting a renewal date, assuming a policy auto-renews, failing to declare a car SORN, or driving for work on a social-only policy – are exactly the same as for intentional evasion. Therefore, as a central part of the operation, all motorists are urged to verify their policy details to ensure they are fully compliant and avoid costly penalties.

Denial of Roads to Criminals

Superintendent Stuart Bill of West Mercia Police stressed the commitment to road safety:

“Whilst the majority of road users comply with the legislation around insurance for their vehicle unfortunately there are a small minority using our roads that do not. Driving without valid insurance is not only against the law, it also devastates the lives of many other road users each year.”

He added that supporting this national operation is part of the force’s commitment to improve road safety for all, reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on the roads, and to “deny criminals the use of the roads.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said:

“Enforcement is a crucial part of making our roads safer, but it’s only one piece of the solution. By combining enforcement with education and engineering, we can take a comprehensive approach to road safety and deliver on my commitment to significantly reduce the harm that devastates too many lives.”