My Telford platform set for user improvement upgrade

Telford & Wrekin Council is upgrading its My Telford platform tomorrow, Wednesday 12 November, bringing a more modern, secure, and user-friendly experience to residents.

The My Telford portal

My Telford is the Council’s online portal, accessible via web or mobile app and available 24/7, that makes it easy to report issues like fly-tipping, potholes, or damaged street furniture, request services such as bulky waste collections, permits, or new bins, and track the progress of those requests.

The update will include a refreshed dashboard, improved navigation, and the introduction of two-step verification to provide a more secure login and better protect personal data. While the look and feel is changing, all of the features and recently logged job history will remain.

Users will also notice a redesigned dashboard and smoother navigation, making it easier than ever to report issues, request services, and track progress.

Councillor Zona Hannington, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance, Governance and Customer Services, said: “We’re investing in a platform that’s faster, more secure, and simpler to use—because our customers deserve the best possible experience when accessing council services online.

“This upgrade is all about making life easier and safer for our residents. It brings a modern, intuitive design that makes it easier to navigate, faster access to services, and improved security to protect personal data. It also helps our teams support customers more efficiently, making the whole experience smoother and safer for everyone.”

“The My Telford system and app will be unavailable on Wednesday 12 November while we carry out the upgrades, which could take up to two days to complete, but during that time any urgent issues can still be reported by phone on 01952 380000.

“Once the upgrade has been completed, all users will need to reset their password when they first log in, and mobile app users must update to the latest version to continue accessing services.”

To continue using My Telford after the update, users will be required to reset their password when they first log in. This will include verifying their email address using a code sent to their inbox.

Users of the My Telford mobile app will also need to download the latest version from their app store to continue using the app and to access the new features and security updates.