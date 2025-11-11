Midlands Air Ambulance Charity launches First Farmer on Scene course

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has launched its First Farmer on Scene course, designed to equip members of the farming community with vital lifesaving skills to respond effectively in rural medical emergencies.

Stuart Anderson, MP for South Shropshire, with Critical Care Paramedics Karen Baxter and Rob Davies

The launch event took place at High Grosvenor House in Bridgnorth, Shropshire on Friday 31st October, where guests included Stuart Anderson MP for South Shropshire, Shropshire’s High Sheriff, and the Mayor or Bridgnorth, alongside other community representatives.

Since the start of 2025, the charity has responded to 97 missions in rural locations, with many incidents being industrial-related injuries, often involving machinery. Even with these incidents happening in rural locations, the charity’s air crews are on scene within ten minutes on average.

Emily Browne, head of education and training at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Our First Farmer on Scene course is designed to give candidates the skills and confidence to manage a casualty at the point of injury before the arrival of emergency teams. We’re incredibly proud to bring this initiative to life and strengthen safety in rural communities.”

During the event, attendees took part in CPR demonstrations, gained a deeper understanding of bleed control, met the lifesaving crew, and heard more about the charity’s vital mission to rapidly reach and treat those in critical need of advanced patient care.

Stuart Anderson, MP for South Shropshire, who played an integral role in bringing the course to fruition, commented: “I’m delighted to support Midlands Air Ambulance Charity in launching this innovative programme. Farming plays a vital role in our local economy and ensuring those in rural areas are equipped with lifesaving skills is essential. Initiatives like this make our communities safer, stronger and more resilient; hearing first-hand how lives have been saved thanks to urgent critical care showcases the need for these skill-sets.”

Former patients from the rural community were also present and shared their experiences of how the charity’s intervention saved their lives.

For more information on first aid courses with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, visit: midlandsairambulance.com and follow the organisation on social media.