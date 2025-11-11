Main theatre hall demolition starts in Oakengates

Works to demolish the main theatre hall in Oakengates in preparation for a brand new state-of-the-art theatre are now underway.

Councillor Lee Carter, Councillor Angela McClements, Debbie King, Programming and Engagement Team Leader at Telford & Wrekin Council, Jon Bielstein, Group Manager for Culture at Telford & Wrekin Council, Chris Walton, Executive Project Manager at Gleeds, James Naylor, Garvey Demolition Site Manager and Oliver Barby, Garvey Demolition Director. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The majority of the theatre is being completely rebuilt to transform both the exterior and interior of the building and provide a fantastic venue for residents and visitors to enjoy which will bring additional footfall to the town.

New facilities at the theatre will include a larger main auditorium, modernised backstage facilities and a separate studio theatre to support community groups and smaller acts. A new community art room will also be created with a newly transformed foyer and theatre dining area, plus a new public bar with upgraded amenities.

A series of pre works have already been completed including the demolition of the old Oakengates nursery and a soft stripping of the main auditorium.

In addition, a structural separation has also taken place between the old library, which will remain as a separate building, and the theatre building so it can be demolished safely.

Now Garvey Demolition will demolish the main theatre hall which has stood at the centre of Oakengates for decades.

The visitor experience will also be enhanced with new fully accessible facilities and a front of house hospitality offer.

Once reopen the Theatre will also complement the investment into Limes Walk, which is providing new homes, retail units and a new outdoor market provision as well as a new library.

Telford & Wrekin Council has receivedfunding from central government and topped up the total funding investment to deliver the project.

In October, Steve Reed, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, visited the site of the new theatre to take a closer look at plans for the development giving it a national seal of approval.

Telford & Wrekin Council is investing £300 million into a range of new developments across Telford and Wrekin in Oakengates, at Station Quarter in Telford Town Centre and Wellington which are all part of the Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme.

The Council is committed to making the Borough a better place to live, work, learn and socialise through these high-profile investment projects.

Other investment in Oakengates includes the transformation of the 1960s shopping precinct into modern shop units with residential apartments above.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, said: “These are exciting times for Oakengates and Telford and Wrekin as we invest significantly in a range of projects across the Borough to make it a better place to live, learn, work and socialise for many generations to come.

“Telford Theatre is at the heart of our entertainment offering in the Borough and this new facility will bring a brand new theatre to Oakengates with some of the best facilities around.

“This demolition works is the next chapter in the project and we can’t wait to see the new theatre start to take shape.”

Telford Theatre will offer a more diverse cultural programme with the expansion of the main auditorium and new studio theatre which will benefit existing theatre patrons and attract new audiences from locally and beyond.

The Council is also committed to ensuring that free parking remains in Oakengates and across Borough towns where parking is currently free.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture and the Arts, said: “While the old theatre building holds lots of special memories, this demolition works is making way for a fantastic new facility on our doorstep.

“The new theatre will make Oakengates a more exciting and vibrant place to be and boost the local economy, as well as reducing the theatre’s carbon footprint considerably.”

This investment is all part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s commitment to protect, care and invest to create a better Borough, whilst the Council continues to offer the lowest rates of council tax in the Midlands and some of the lowest in the country.

Hoarding has been installed around the demolition site and adjacent to the ramp leading up from the theatre car park to the town centre to secure the safety of the site for residents, businesses and visitors during the demolition works.

Businesses and shops in Oakengates are open as usual throughout the works.

Oliver Barby, Director at Garvey Demolition said: “As a Telford-based contractor working within the local area is important to us and it is a privilege to be involved in this scheme.

“The theatre holds many memories for our workforce who have had great times attending various events over the past 30 years and we will all look forward to using the new facility in the future.

“The demolition works to this point have been interesting as well as challenging to demolish such a building in a safe manner.

“We would like to thank Telford & Wrekin Council for supporting local contractors and giving us this opportunity.”