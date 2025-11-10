Shropshire hospice launches signature coffee blend with local roaster

A hospice charity has been gifted unique support from a Shrewsbury business – its own blend of coffee.

Adam Turner from Aroma Tea & Coffee Merchants visiting Refresh at Severn Hospice

The owners of Aroma Tea & Coffee Merchants, on St Mary’s Place, stepped in when they heard Severn Hospice’s Refresh café needed some specialist support of its own.

Their connection to Severn Hospice is a personal one as it provided wellbeing support for Andrew Turner, father of Adam Turner from the family-run Aroma business. The family have continued to support the charity ever since.

- Advertisement -

Adam said: “When we heard the hospice café was looking to create its own blend, we knew straight away we wanted to help.

“The support my dad received from the hospice meant so much to us, and being able to give something back through what we do every day has been fantastic.”

Kay Britton, who looks after Refresh as the hospice’s Head of Estates and Hospitality, said: “Support in kind like this does so much for our caring services. We’d wanted to create our own coffee blend for a long time, and working with Aroma made it possible.

“They understood exactly what we were hoping for and went above and beyond to make it happen – and we’re so grateful for their generosity. This partnership truly reflects the strong local connections that make our hospice community so special.”

The charity and the roaster had begun working together when the café was upgrading its hard-working coffee machines, and Aroma were delighted to lend their support to a cause close to their hearts.

The Turner family, who run Aroma, have been part of Shropshire’s coffee scene since 1981, when Adam’s grandparents and father founded the business on St Mary’s Place.

The Refresh beans will be roasted and blended locally in Shrewsbury for the café’s barista coffees, and also made available as whole beans or ground coffee for visitors to take away, from the café and the hospice’s Christmas Fayres. All profits from the café and the coffee support Severn Hospice’s caring services

Adam described the flavour profile as “rich, balanced and comforting, designed to suit every taste.”

Kay added: “The coffee’s arrived just in time for Christmas and another new thing we’re doing this year – homemade mince pies, courtesy of our fabulous hospice kitchen bakers. They’ve been selling like hot cakes!”