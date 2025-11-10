New chief executive joins Shropshire Community Foundation team

Shropshire Community Foundation has appointed a new chief executive officer to lead the charity in its fundraising and community support mission.

Joanna Morris, who lives near Shrewsbury, joins the Foundation as CEO

Joanna Morris, who lives near Shrewsbury, joins the Foundation as CEO after a successful career in the corporate and third sectors focused on finance and project management.

Her appointment supports the Foundation’s goals of focusing on its operational efficiency and new fund-raising initiatives as it heads into its fourth year.

- Advertisement -

“I’m honoured to take on this role at such an exciting time for the Foundation. I’ve long admired the Shropshire Community Foundation’ for its efficient and trustworthy approach to local giving and voluntary sector support,” she said.

Joanna’s career has included working with international banking groups JP Morgan Fleming, Barclays and M & S Money. She was commercial projects manager for 14 years at Morris and Co Ltd in Shrewsbury and previously spent nine years as project finance manager with the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust.

She moved to Shropshire over 30 years ago and has a strong connection with the county’s charity and voluntary sectors. Joanna chaired the Shropshire British Red Cross fundraising committee for many years and has helped to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer support as a founding member of the Coracle World Relay Championship event committee.

Joanna explained that she had followed the work of Shropshire Community Foundation since it was set up and had been impressed by the way it ensured its funds were used to create long-lasting legacies.

She had taken particular interest in the Foundation’s Acorn Fund, a new grants fund backed by businesses across the county and administered by Shropshire Community Foundation.

“I’m looking forward to applying my commercial expertise to strengthen our operations, expand our reach, and ensure we build a lasting legacy for the county for years to come,” she said.

Chair of the Foundation, Selina Graham, said Joanna had a wealth of experience from the commercial and third sectors, along with a deep commitment to the Shropshire community.

“Joanna’s impressive background in finance and project management, combined with her deep passion for our county, makes her the ideal leader for our next chapter. We are confident she will significantly enhance our impact and effectiveness across Shropshire,” she said.