Farmers’ concerns ‘high on my agenda’ says MP

A Shropshire MP has promised local farmers that their concerns are high on her agenda in the lead-up to the Chancellor’s November Budget.

Julia Buckley MP pictured with Tom Bradshaw, NFU President

“Farmers’ anxieties over the consequences of Inheritance Tax Reform are very real, and myself and other colleagues who represent rural constituencies are doing all we can to amend the legislation on this,” said Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley.

“I know full well how concerned our farmers are over this issue because I’ve spoken to many of them at length.

“In the lead-up to this November Budget, and throughout the last year, I’ve been working intensively to ensure farmers and the agricultural supply chain are properly represented in discussions on Inheritance Tax Reform (IHT).

“I have met with over 250 Shrewsbury farmers to hear their concerns first-hand, and have met with the President of the NFU a number of times to discuss how we can work together to support local farming communities. I’ve also been in consistent contact with local NFU representatives to discuss the details of the IHT proposals, its impact and how we can best work together to amend the legislation.

“Together with my Rural Group of MPs, we supported amendments in the report from CenTax, the independent research centre that advocates for tax system reforms.

“Its report seeks to help protect smaller family farms – and you can read this report online.

“Together we have met this week with the new DEFRA minister and Treasury minister Dan Tomlinson to press for this fairer outcome for farmers.

“Our team of rural MPs raised it directly with the Chancellor on this week’s Treasury Questions in the House of Commons chamber, and I’ll continue working across government to make sure farming communities are heard and supported. We have just three weeks left until the Budget statement and, believe me, we will leave no stone unturned in making the case for protecting smaller farmers.”