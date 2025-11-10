Drama department at Moreton Hall shortlisted for national award

The Drama department at Moreton Hall, Weston Rhyn, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Music and Drama Education Awards 2026 in the Outstanding School Drama Department category.

Moreton Hall’s recent Made in Dagenham Production

The shortlisting comes after another stellar year, with Drama pupils achieving superb results, placing the school in the top 1% nationally for GCSE and A Level Drama, with every pupil scoring either a 9 or 8 at GCSE. In addition to this, 100% of pupils who took LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Drama) examinations in acting achieved distinctions, the highest grade possible, highlighting the breadth and quality of performance opportunities and tuition available.

Head of Drama, Michael Jenkins, praised the dedication of his colleagues: “We are incredibly proud that our team’s hard work and passion have been recognised in this way. It’s particularly special to be the only school in Shropshire shortlisted for the Outstanding Department category. Our pupils’ commitment to the subject, both in the classroom and in performance, is what drives the success of our department; they are brilliant.”

The department’s influence reaches far beyond the school through Face2Face, Moreton Hall’s community-based Performance Academy, now in its ninth year. Under the staff’s guidance, many former pupils have gone on to professional careers and international tours. The team also ensures regular access to industry professionals, hosting masterclasses with acclaimed actors and directors, including a BBC film director, giving pupils unique opportunities to learn directly from those working at the highest level.

Drama teaching takes place in The Holroyd Community Theatre, a fully equipped professional-standard venue that allows staff to model industry practice in a real-world environment. Each term, the department delivers ambitious large-scale productions such as Made in Dagenham, Moana, Annie, Grease, The Lion King and Sister Act, giving pupils a true taste of professional theatre and welcoming the community to share in their success.

Principal Michael Brewer said, “This nomination reflects the outstanding dedication and expertise of our Drama staff. Their innovative and passionate teaching not only develops talent but also enriches every aspect of school life. The department’s energy and creativity set a benchmark for excellence.”

Being shortlisted places Moreton Hall’s Drama team among the very best in the UK, recognising their innovation, dedication and the lasting impact of their teaching. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on Thursday, March 5, 2026, celebrating the best in music and drama education nationwide.