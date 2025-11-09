Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following stabbing at fireworks event in Telford

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed at a fireworks event in Donnington, Telford.

At around 8.30 pm on Saturday, 8 November, police received a report of an assault at the Donnington Bonfire event being held at Broadoaks Playing Field on Wellington Road.

When officers arrived, it was established that a 20-year-old man had been stabbed. He was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and they both remain in police custody.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said, “We continue to appeal for anybody who witnessed the incident and for anyone with information that would help with enquiries to come forward.

“Anyone with information should call 01952 214735 or email TelfordCID@westmercia.police.uk quoting 453_i of 8 November.”

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.