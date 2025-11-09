Listen Live
Oswestry Town Council to consult residents on service priorities

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Oswestry councillors have agreed to launch a consultation asking residents and businesses which local services matter most to them.

Oswestry Town Council headquarters on Bailey Head in Oswestry. Image: Google Street View
Oswestry Town Council headquarters on Bailey Head in Oswestry. Image: Google Street View

The decision, made at Wednesday’s council meeting, 5 November, comes as the town council sets out its priorities for the coming years.

The consultation will focus on two key areas: the issues that Oswestry Town Council should be focusing on to support its vision for building a better community together, and services provided by Shropshire Council, which are now at risk due to its financial challenges.

The Mayor of Oswestry cllr Rosie Radford said: “It’s no secret that Shropshire Council is facing significant financial pressures that will likely mean a decline or loss of services.

“One option is for us to step in and take on some of these services, but this comes at a cost to both the town council and taxpayers.

“With budgets tight for everyone, we need to hear what services matter most to people. The feedback will help shape our priorities and spending plans going forward.”

The consultation on town council priorities will be launched later this month through an online survey with paper copies available at the Guildhall. Town councillors will also be holding face-to-face consultation sessions around the town.

Entertainment

Business

Entertainment

Features

Business

Features

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

