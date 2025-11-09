Man stabbed at fireworks display in Donnington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed at a fireworks display in Donnington yesterday evening, Saturday, 8 November.

Around 8.30 pm police received a report of an assault at Broadoaks Playing Field on Wellington Road.

When officers arrived, it was established that a 20-year-old man had been stabbed.

He was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Detective Inspector Stephen Goddard said: “I know an incident such as this can be extremely distressing, especially for the people who will have been at the event last night. Please be assured that a thorough investigation is now on going.

“Acts of such violence are not welcome in our communities, and I ask that people who may have seen the incident happen or have any information that would help with our investigation to please come forward”.

Anyone with information is asked to call 01952 214735 or email TelfordCID@westmercia.police.uk quoting 453_i of 8 November.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.