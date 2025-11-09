Hospital Trust presented with top defence award for Armed Forces support’

The Trust, which runs the county’s acute hospitals, has been presented with the Ministry of Defence’s highest Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) honour – the Gold Award – for their outstanding commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community.

Commodore Tristram Kirkwood presents Sarah Millington and Lisa Walker with the Gold award

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) was one of 19 organisations from across the West Midlands region to be recognised.

Sarah Millington, a Healthcare Assistant, and Lisa Walker, Quality Matron, both attended a prestigious ceremony at Lilleshall House and Gardens – home to one of the UK’s National Sports Centres and the Royal British Legion’s Battle Back Centre – to receive the award.

Awards were presented by Commodore Tristram Kirkwood OBE RN, Naval Regional Commander for Wales, the West of England and the Channel Islands.

The evening celebrated employers who have gone above and beyond in their support for Defence people, including veterans, Reservists, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, and the families of serving personnel.

Sarah said: “It was a lovely evening and a great honour to receive the Gold award on behalf of the Trust. The work that we do with the Armed Forces community is so important and we do all that we can to go above and beyond in supporting them and their families.”

Colonel Francis Acton VR, Chair of West Midland Reserve Forces & Cadets Association (RFCA), who led the event, said: “It was a privilege to host this year’s Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Awards in such an inspiring setting.

“The Gold level represents the highest and most demanding standard for employers, recognising exceptional policies and practices that support members of the Armed Forces, veterans, and their families.

“My congratulations go to all 19 Gold Award winners – their commitment sets a shining example for others to follow.”

The Gold Award is the Ministry of Defence’s highest level of recognition for employers who demonstrate exceptional advocacy and support for the Armed Forces community.

To achieve Gold status, organisations must offer at least 10 additional paid days’ leave for Reservists. Have supportive HR policies for veterans, Reservists, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, and spouses/partners of Service personnel, and actively advocate for Defence by encouraging other organisations to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and engage in the Employer Recognition Scheme.

This recognition builds on a programme of work taking place at SaTH to support the Armed Forces community, including its signing of the Armed Forces Covenant and participation in the national ‘Volunteer to Career’ programme, which helps service leavers and their families explore new pathways into NHS roles.

These initiatives reflect the Trust’s commitment to creating accessible, supportive opportunities for those who have served.