Work begins to demolish empty Wellington building as part of regeneration

Work has begun to tear down a long-empty building in Wellington town centre, marking the start of a major regeneration project by Telford & Wrekin Council that promises new jobs, homes, and business opportunities.

An artist’s impression of how the new building in Duke/Crown Street will look

The demolition of the dilapidated structure, which has sat vacant for almost five years across 2 Walker Street and 15 Duke Street, underlines the council’s commitment to revitalising the town. Once cleared, the site will host a new two-storey building designed to complement the surrounding architecture.

New Opportunities for Town Centre

The new structure, scheduled for completion by Autumn 2026, will feature residential accommodation on the upper floors and a new retail space at ground level, breathing fresh life into the Duke/Crown Street area.

The wider redevelopment is expected to create up to 10 new jobs, provide 13 new residential homes, and deliver two new commercial/retail units.

Local contractor Pave Aways is carrying out the work, which includes groundworks, underpinning, and the erection of a new steel-framed masonry structure. The council confirmed that surrounding businesses will remain open as usual, with Pave Aways taking every step possible to minimise noise, dust, and disruption. Pedestrian access will also be maintained throughout the works.

£300 Million Investment Across the Borough

This development forms part of the council’s ambitious ‘Investing in Telford and Wrekin’ programme, a £300 million investment across the borough, including high-profile projects in Telford Town Centre’s Station Quarter, Oakengates, and Wellington.

The funding for the Wellington scheme is a joint effort between Telford & Wrekin Council and central government. The council has secured substantial external funding from bodies including the West Midlands Combined Authority, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), the Towns Fund, and the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) to deliver these projects. All major programme works are set to be completed by 2027.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, welcomed the start of the demolition. “These works will deliver a new building that complements and supports the surrounding high street and provides a space for new retail opportunities in the heart of Wellington,” he said.

“Not only will this enhance the appearance of the high street it will hopefully help to drive new businesses and more footfall to the town. Investing in Telford and Wrekin is quite literally laying foundations for the future,” he added.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, Councillor Richard Overton, highlighted the housing aspect: “We’re continuing to develop new homes for our residents and these upper floor apartments are another example of that – creating modern, attracting living spaces in a town centre location.”

Community Benefits Through Contractor

The construction project is also delivering social value through Pave Aways’ Community Grant Fund. This initiative supports unemployed adults and young people (NEET) aged 18–25, helping them to build confidence and develop new skills for sustainable employment.

Jamie Evans, Pave Aways Construction Director, commented: “We’re looking forward to getting this project underway, and safety remains our top priority… Beyond the project, we’re very proud of the positive impact our Community Grant Fund is having locally, helping people gain skills, confidence, and opportunities that will benefit them and the wider community for years to come.”

The fund has so far provided significant training and work experience, including 530 hours of off-site apprentice training, 460 hours of on-site trainee/graduate training, and 194 hours of work experience for NEETs.