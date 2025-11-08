Shrewsbury Dial A Ride Service on Remembrance Sunday

Shrewsbury Town Council is preparing for a large turnout this Sunday, 9 November, as residents and visitors gather to honour Remembrance Sunday.

Shrewsbury Town Council is partnering with Shrewsbury Dial A Ride to help people with mobility issues to get to the remembrance service on Sunday with a shuttle service between Frankwell and the Quarry

The Remembrance Parade will begin at 10.28am on Castle Street, led by units of HM Forces, Veterans, local dignitaries and civic representatives, before proceeding to the War Memorial in The Quarry for the Service of Remembrance at around 10.50am. The Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Alex Wagner, will lead the civic procession and lay a wreath on behalf of the town.

As part of its ongoing commitment to ensuring community events are accessible to everyone, Shrewsbury Town Council is working closely with Shrewsbury Dial-A-Ride to help residents who may find it difficult to reach the service. The charity will provide a free shuttle bus service for those who are elderly or have mobility challenges.

- Advertisement -

From 9.00am, four Dial-A-Ride vehicles will operate between Frankwell Car Park where parking is free on Sunday and the Priory Road entrance to The Quarry (by the Quarry Swimming & Fitness Centre). These services will run until 10.30am, allowing attendees plenty of time to reach the service area.

A return shuttle service will operate from 11.30am for an hour after the conclusion of the service, collecting passengers from the same Priory Road drop-off point.

Services will be clearly advertised by the Frankwell Footbridge, and Dial-A-Ride volunteers will be on hand to support passengers. While the service is free, the organisation will be collecting voluntary donations for the Royal British Legion.

Neil Langford, Chief Officer of Shrewsbury Dial-A-Ride, said:

“Shrewsbury Dial-A-Ride is deeply honoured to support Shrewsbury Town Council’s Remembrance Service. This is a time for our community to come together in solemn reflection and gratitude for those who have served, those who continue to serve, and especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Our volunteers and drivers are proud to play a small part in helping ensure that everyone can attend and pay their respects with dignity.”

The Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Alex Wagner, added:

“Remembrance Sunday is one of the most important days in our civic calendar — a moment when our town stands together in reflection and gratitude. We’re pleased to work with community partners like Shrewsbury Dial-A-Ride to make sure everyone who wishes to attend can do so safely and comfortably.

It’s a privilege to see so many people come together each year to honour those who gave their lives for our freedoms. Their sacrifice is woven into the fabric of Shrewsbury, and we will never forget them.”

Rolling road closures will be in place from 9.30am to 12.30pm to ensure public safety along the parade route. Members of the public are encouraged to plan their journey ahead of time and allow extra time for travel.

For those unable to attend, the Town Council will live-stream the service via its website and social media channels.