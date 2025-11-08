Rural mobile ‘not spots’ reconnected with signal boosting loan scheme

An equipment loan scheme to help people suffering from poor mobile signal has been successful in helping both businesses and private households.

Last year the River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region (RSPAWIR), which is managed by Shropshire Council for the River Severn Partnership (RSP), funded the UK’s largest independent survey of major mobile network operators’ coverage throughout the River Severn Partnership catchment area

In response to those findings the RSPAWIR and Warwickshire County Council, as a member of the RSP, collaborated to offer a signal boosting kit loan scheme, which is now open to people living in rural ‘not-spots’.

The scheme has offered the opportunity to borrow antennas and routers for up to two months to trial their effectiveness at enhancing weak mobile phone signals. To date almost 150 kits have been loaned out.

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council cabinet member for economic growth, said:

“The RSPAWIR on-street survey of connectivity, which was carried out by Streetwave, highlighted a vast difference in results provided by the mobile network operators and Ofcom.

“The survey highlighted how the rurality of the River Severn Partnership catchment affects people’s real experience of connectivity and the number of ‘not spots’ that exist.

“The signal boosting loan scheme has allowed people to test their options and help themselves before facing the outlay of investing in their own solution.”

Shropshire’s Batch Valley was identified as a ‘not spot’ in the survey and residents and businesses have been able to test the signal boosters on loan.

One of the residents Janet Ferguson said:

“The lack of signal was increasingly becoming an issue, especially with working from home.

“I got in touch after seeing the on-street survey being announced. At our gate we have a signal, but once you are inside the house it goes. The experts were able to survey the house and identified he best place for an antenna and now we have a working signal inside.”

Mike Goode, who runs the All Stretton Bunkhouse, also in the Batch Valley, says the signal boosting equipment has had a positive effect on guest experience too.

He said:-

“People, especially those from the cities, come here and expect to be able to use their mobile phones and they can’t. That is a problem when they arrive and can’t let us know.

“I am very optimistic that this is going to mean a positive change for us.”

Anyone interested in borrowing equipment should contact the project team at Warwickshire County Council at rspsignalbooster@warwickshire.gov.uk