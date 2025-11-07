Mayor invites public to join Remembrance Sunday commemoration in Shrewsbury

The Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Alex Wagner, is inviting members of the public to join him in commemorating Remembrance Sunday, a day of national reflection and gratitude for those who gave their lives in service to our country.

An act of remembrance will take place at the War Memorial in Shrewsbury

This annual event brings together the community of Shrewsbury to honour the fallen from two World Wars and subsequent conflicts, and to show support for those who continue to serve. It is a time to remember the sacrifices made for our freedoms and to stand in solidarity with those affected by war, past and present.

The Mayor will lead a civic procession from Shrewsbury Castle at 10.30 am, accompanied by units of HM Forces, Veterans, local Councillors, former Mayors, Magistrates, and representatives from service and civilian organisations. The procession will be led by the Bligny Band and Bugles of the Shropshire Army Cadet Force, and will follow a route through Castle Gates, Castle Street, Pride Hill, Mardol Head and St John’s Hill, arriving at the War Memorial in the Quarry.

A Memorial Service will begin at 10.50 am, featuring the sounding of the Last Post, followed by a two-minute silence and the Reveille. Wreaths will then be laid in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Following the service, the Mayoral party will proceed to the saluting dais on St Chad’s Terrace, where a march-past and salute will take place. Military units and organisations will then march from the Quarry main gates towards Quarry Place.

To ensure the safety of all participants and spectators, rolling road closures will be in effect from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Roads affected include Castle Street, Pride Hill, Shoplatch, St John’s Hill and St Chad’s Terrace, with closures timed to allow the parade to pass safely. St Chad’s Terrace will remain closed for a longer period to accommodate the service and march-past. Additionally, regular weekend town centre road closures on Wyle Cop (uphill), High Street and Shoplatch will be suspended until the conclusion of the event at approximately midday.

For those unable to attend in person, the Town Council will live-stream the proceedings.

Councillor Alex Wagner said: “On Remembrance Sunday, we gather as a community to honour the brave souls who gave their lives in service to our nation. It is a solemn time to reflect on their sacrifice, to express our gratitude, and to stand together in remembrance.

As we pay tribute to those who secured our freedoms, let us also hold in our hearts those impacted by conflicts still unfolding across the globe. The phrase ‘Lest We Forget’ continues to echo with deep meaning and enduring relevance.”

In addition, the Mayor will join representatives of the Royal British Legion for a two-minute silence in The Square at 10:45am on Tuesday 11 November, marking Armistice Day.