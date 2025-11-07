Listen Live
Improved information sharing boosts Telford & Wrekin’s fight against Child Sexual Exploitation

Telford & Wrekin Council will issue its third annual report into Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) at a meeting of Full Council on Thursday 13 November.

Southwater in Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Southwater in Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The report presents progress to date and notes that the high-quality information shared between agencies is enabling further improvements in the Borough’s approach to tackling the crime.

The annual report, which was a recommendation of the Independent Inquiry into Telford Child Sexual Exploitation (IITCSE), outlines the work of the Council, Police, the Police and Crime Commissioner, health leaders and local survivors (Lived Experience Consultees). It is the third time that Council Leader, Councillor Lee Carter has presented updates to Council since he became leader in 2024, and the fourth update since the summer of 2023. Telford & Wrekin Council is one of the only authorities in the country to report on CSE in this way.

The joint report helps partner organisations’ understanding of CSE within the Borough and sets out their response to it.

Council improvements noted in the report include the streamlining of pathways for the referral of children identified as potentially at risk, new resources co-produced with lived experience individuals to support professions, and the introduction of anonymous referrals.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and Cabinet Lead for the IITCSE, said:

“Our work to tackle child sexual exploitation will never stop – that’s our promise to residents.

“We are the first local authority in the country to publish an annual CSE report of this nature, and the local data that is captured and shared in the report is proving invaluable in developing and maintaining a breadth and depth of understanding of CSE in the Borough based on clear evidence.

“It has enabled us to adapt our approach to ensure resources are targeted to those areas where they are needed most as we continuously refine our approach to preventing this horrific crime.

“The benefits of this work are substantial, and we are of a view that every authority should be required to take similar action.

“In addition to strengthening our own approach, we are also sharing our learning with the local government sector, and elements of Telford and Wrekin’s approach form part of Baroness Casey’s recommendations to be adopted at national level.

“Our Council continues to work tirelessly to protect local children and young people and always will, ensuring that investment is always provided and the best people are recruited in order to tackle the issue head on. We have also written to Government to make it clear we want to play a part in the National Inquiry.

“Keeping children and young people safe is the most important thing we do, and so we will continue to seek improvements and to work transparently and progressively with our partners, including our Lived Experience Consultees, whose support is so gratefully received.”

