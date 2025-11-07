Listen Live
12.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 7, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Drop-in event will showcase new apartments and bungalows in Wellington

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

An upcoming event in Wellington will give local people the chance to explore brand-new retirement living apartments and bungalows soon to open at the former New College site on King Street.

Work in progress at Barnes Court, Wellington
Work in progress at Barnes Court, Wellington

Housing Plus Group is inviting anyone interested in affordable rental homes to drop in on Thursday 13 November, between 10am and 3pm, at The Wrekin Housing Group Wellington Hub, Tan Bank, TF1 1HE.

The development, which is nearing completion, will offer 66 high-quality apartments and 10 bungalows for people aged 55 who are eligible for retirement living properties. Designed to support independent living, the homes will form part of a welcoming and supported community.

- Advertisement -

Visitors to the event will be able to:

· Find out more about the benefits of Retirement Living

· Book a viewing of the show apartment

· Speak to the Retirement Living and Lettings teams

· Learn more about the application process

Paula Reynolds, Director of Supported Housing at Housing Plus Group, said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity to find out more about the new homes available in Wellington, whether you’re looking for yourself or supporting a friend or family member. These apartments and bungalows have been designed with comfort, accessibility and community in mind. We’re really looking forward to welcoming new residents and helping people find a home that suits their lifestyle.”

The event is open to everyone and may be of particular interest to those supporting someone who could benefit from retirement living. No booking is required, and refreshments will be available.

The wider redevelopment of the King Street site, delivered in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council, Nuplace, and Lovell Homes, will also include a new community hall, sports facility, and dedicated parking for the nearby King Street mosque. The project is supported by Homes England and the Marches LEP.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP