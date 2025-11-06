Telford and Wrekin war memorials receive specialist clean-up ahead of remembrance

War memorials across Telford and Wrekin have been receiving specialist care this autumn as part of a month-long cleaning programme ahead of Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Councillor Paul Davis Cabinet Member for Communities and Civic Pride

From October 3, Telford & Wrekin Council teams have been visiting around 30 memorials and plaques across the borough to carry out a range of tasks including jet washing, moss and leaf removal, and general tidying and cleaning of surrounding areas.

Councillor Paul Davis Cabinet Member for Communities and Civic Pride, said: “Every name etched into a war memorial tells a story of sacrifice. We’re not just removing moss and grit, we’re honouring history, respecting dignity, and ensuring these sacred spaces remain places of reflection, education, and pride for future generations.”



A final inspection of all sites will take place in the days leading up to Remembrance. Councillor Davis added: “We’re proud to be providing peaceful, well-kept places where people can pause, remember, and pay their respects, especially at this time of year, when remembrance brings communities together in quiet gratitude.”



Residents are encouraged to report any damage or concerns to the council who are responsible for most civic war memorials. These memorials, many of which are listed structures, are historic, fragile, and require careful handling. Cleaning is carried out using low-pressure washers and specialist techniques to avoid damaging delicate inscriptions or stonework. Over-cleaning or unauthorised alterations, such as painting, can cause irreversible harm.

War memorials are located at Ironbridge, Jackfield, Dawley, Oakengates, Wrockwardine and High Ercall and many other places.