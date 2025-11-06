Listen Live
12.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 6, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Telford and Wrekin war memorials receive specialist clean-up ahead of remembrance

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

War memorials across Telford and Wrekin have been receiving specialist care this autumn as part of a month-long cleaning programme ahead of Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Councillor Paul Davis Cabinet Member for Communities and Civic Pride
Councillor Paul Davis Cabinet Member for Communities and Civic Pride

From October 3, Telford & Wrekin Council teams have been visiting around 30 memorials and plaques across the borough to carry out a range of tasks including jet washing, moss and leaf removal, and general tidying and cleaning of surrounding areas.

Councillor Paul Davis Cabinet Member for Communities and Civic Pride, said: “Every name etched into a war memorial tells a story of sacrifice. We’re not just removing moss and grit, we’re honouring history, respecting dignity, and ensuring these sacred spaces remain places of reflection, education, and pride for future generations.”

A final inspection of all sites will take place in the days leading up to Remembrance. Councillor Davis added: “We’re proud to be providing peaceful, well-kept places where people can pause, remember, and pay their respects, especially at this time of year, when remembrance brings communities together in quiet gratitude.”

Residents are encouraged to report any damage or concerns to the council who are responsible for most civic war memorials. These memorials, many of which are listed structures, are historic, fragile, and require careful handling. Cleaning is carried out using low-pressure washers and specialist techniques to avoid damaging delicate inscriptions or stonework. Over-cleaning or unauthorised alterations, such as painting, can cause irreversible harm. 

- Advertisement -

War memorials are located at Ironbridge, Jackfield, Dawley, Oakengates, Wrockwardine and High Ercall and many other places. 

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP