Thursday, November 6, 2025
Shropshire County Cricket Club announce NCCA fixtures for 2026 season

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire County Cricket Club’s fixtures for the 2026 season have been released by the National Counties Cricket Association.

St George’s Cricket Club
The county’s fixture list again includes four three-day NCCA Championship matches, as well as group games in both the NCCA Twenty20 Cup and 50-over NCCA Trophy competition.

Next season will begin for Shropshire in the NCCA Trophy, a competition in which they really impressed last year, winning six matches in a row before eventually losing to Dorset in the final at Chester Boughton Hall Cricket Club.  

Shropshire will travel east for their opening fixture in the competition to launch the county’s 2026 campaign, a 50 overs per side contest away to Suffolk on Sunday, April 26.

Home matches in Group 1 will then follow against Cumbria and Cambridgeshire on successive days, with the game against Cambridgeshire to be played on Bank Holiday Monday, May 4. 

A trip to Cheshire will complete the county’s group fixtures in the NCCA Trophy.  

The Twenty20 Cup will once more feature two T20 games on each match day, with an away fixture against Cheshire on Sunday, May 24 starting proceedings for Shropshire in the shorter format.

Group matches at home against Staffordshire and Northumberland will come next, either side of an away fixture with Cumbria. 

Shropshire will open their NCCA Cluberly Championship Western Division Two season with a three-day game away to Cornwall between July 12-14.

The home matches in the Championship will be against Wales from July 26-28 and Dorset between August 16-18, with a trip to Cheshire – Shropshire will face them in all three formats next year – in between from August 2-4 

The host clubs to stage Shropshire’s home and away fixtures during the 2026 season are currently being finalised, with details to be released when all venues are confirmed. 

Shropshire County Cricket Club’s 2026 fixtures

NCCA Trophy

April 26 v Suffolk (A)  
May 3 v Cumbria (H)  
May 4 v Cambridgeshire (H)  
May 10 v Cheshire (A) 
June 7: Trophy quarter-finals
June 28: Trophy semi-finals
July 19: Trophy final 

NCCA Twenty20 Cup

May 24 v Cheshire (A)  
May 31 v Staffordshire (H) 
June 14 v Cumbria (A)  
June 21 v Northumberland (H) 
August 9: T20 Super 12s
August 30: T20 Cup Finals Day

NCCA Championship Western Division 2

July 12-14 v Cornwall (A)
July 26-28 v Wales (H)
August 2-4 v Cheshire (A)
August 16-18 v Dorset (H)

