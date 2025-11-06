Local dementia group brings memories to life at Shrewsbury Museum

Members of Community Resource’s Care and Share group have taken part in More Than Memories, a moving exhibition at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery and there’s still time to visit before it closes on Saturday 8 November 2025.

Pictured are Linda Tivenan, a member of the Shrewsbury Care and Share group and Nickie Long, Shrewsbury Care and Share Group Facilitator

The group, which supports people living with dementia and their carers, has been working with museum staff through the Reimagining Project, supported by Arts Council England. Together, they explored how memory helps shape identity and connection.

Earlier this year, museum staff visited the group with nostalgic household items and familiar brands from the museum’s collection. These objects sparked laughter, conversation and reminiscence, and inspired key elements of the final exhibition.

- Advertisement -

Members went on to share reflections and quotes, pose for photographs with their favourite items, and were even sketched by an artist as they interacted with the objects. Their contributions are featured throughout the exhibition, celebrating their voices and experiences.

Linda Tivenan, a member of the Shrewsbury Care and Share group, said:

“It was a very interesting collection of items from a bygone age and a real trip down memory lane to a time when daily life was so different. The group has always been our happy place to go to. We’ve made special friendships there because everyone is on equal terms.”

Nickie Long, Shrewsbury Care and Share Group Facilitator, said:

“Seeing our members with dementia engage with items from their past and share their memories was truly heartwarming. The exhibition has brought their wonderful stories to life for the whole community.”

The Shrewsbury Care and Share group is one of several dementia-friendly sessions run by Community Resource across Shropshire, thanks to funding from the Masonic Charitable Foundation. The group is supported by a care professional from Radfield Home Care, who attends each session to provide practical and emotional support to members. The sessions offer friendship, connection and creative activities in a safe and welcoming space for people living with dementia and their carers.

Community Resource runs Care and Share groups across Shropshire. In Albrighton, on the first and third Friday of each month, Shrewsbury on the second and fourth Friday and Market Drayton meetings take place on the first and third Tuesday.

More Than Memories runs until Saturday 8 November 2025 at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery.

To find out more about the groups, visit Services Health and Wellbeing – Community Resource, call 01743 360641, or email enquiries@community-resource.org.uk.