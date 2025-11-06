Festive favourite event dedicated to supporting local charity this Christmas

A Shrewsbury-based pop-up Christmas Shop has announced its support of a local cancer charity this festive season.

Charlotte and Tim Aversa from Tipples Catering Hire with Angela Hill from Lingen Davies Cancer Support

Tipples Catering Hire opened the doors to its annual festive event on Saturday 1st November revealing shelves bursting with local food, drinks, artwork, and gifts for visitors to peruse.

Owners have announced that the shop is dedicated to supporting Lingen Davies Cancer Support this year, with opportunities for shoppers to donate to the local cancer charity.

Tim Aversa, Owner of Tipples Catering Hire, said: “We’ve regularly supported Lingen Davies Cancer Support in the past but decided that this year we’d dedicate the Christmas Shop to raising vital funds for the charity.

“There’s been a lot of work behind the scenes to transform our shop to a magical Christmas Grotto scene and hopefully that same festive magic will help us raise a nice amount for the charity this Christmas,” he added.

As the primary cancer charity in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Mid Wales, Lingen Davies Cancer Support is dedicated to making a positive difference to people in the region affected by cancer.

Angela Hill, Lingen Davies Community Fundraiser, said, “We’re so excited to be working with the lovely Tipples team this Christmas. We know from previous years that the event is a festive favourite among the community and are delighted that Lingen Davies was selected as the chosen beneficiary from their fundraising. A great kick off to the festive season!”

Lingen Davies’ charity Christmas Cards and ’12 Days of Christmas’ festive raffle will also be available to purchase from the Christmas Shop.

This November, the shop will extend its opening hours until 8pm every Thursday to offer a late-night session for visitors to enjoy an evening of Christmas shopping and street food.

Visitors will have the opportunity to sample food from some local favourites – Hungry Dogs, Fish Heads, Jolly Catering, and 2 Shire Pizza – which will be a delicious treat after a festive shopping spree!

