Telford College shortlisted for two national awards

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live

Telford College has been shortlisted for two national awards – recognising its work in giving people the skills they need to secure high-quality jobs.

Hands-on training at Telford College
Hands-on training at Telford College

It has been named as a finalist in the Community Outreach and the Skills For Work categories of the 2025 Employment Related Services Association (ERSA) awards.

The event, now in its 13th year, champions the work done by individuals, teams, partnerships and providers. More than 250 applications were received this year, and winners will be announced at London’s Park Plaza hotel in Westminster on November 25.

The Community Outreach category is for organisations that ‘demonstrate success in reaching potential participants in local communities, bringing them on to provision and moving them in to good work’.

The Skills For Work category spotlights teams who ‘equip individuals with the skills needed for today’s and the future job market’, addressing skills gaps, providing vocational training, and meeting the needs of both employers and the evolving workforce landscape.

Over the past year, Telford College’s employer engagement team has attended more than 45 community events, including job fairs, Jobcentre activities, and local engagement sessions – not just in Telford, but from Birmingham and Wolverhampton to Stoke, Worcester, Dudley, Cannock, and Shrewsbury.

This academic year, the college is delivering more than 100 adult courses across Shropshire and the West Midlands – flexible, responsive learning that meets the needs of both residents and employers.

This latest awards recognition comes on the back of success for Telford College at this year’s West Midlands Combined Authority Adult Learning Awards 2025, recognition in the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust celebratory awards, and six victories at the Shropshire Telford & Wrekin Apprenticeship Awards.

“We’re proud of the impact which our employability programmes are making through innovative inclusive and community-centred outreach programmes,” said Beckie Bosworth, Telford College’s director of apprenticeships and employer engagement.

“We have increased our job outcomes by 120% the past year, so the impact of our programmes is very clear.

“By combining education, partnership, and community engagement, we’re building a skilled, inclusive, and future-ready workforce, empowering individuals to transform their lives and strengthening the economic resilience of Shropshire and the West Midlands.”

