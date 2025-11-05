Shropshire leaders demand urgent action on rural broadband delays

Shropshire Council has issued an urgent call to the Government to honour its pledge to deliver full-fibre broadband to rural communities, warning that delays are “unacceptable” and risk leaving thousands of homes and businesses behind until 2030.

The termination of Freedom Fibre’s Project Gigabyte contract, which had promised to connect 12,000 homes in the county but delivered fewer than one-third, has caused uncertainty and means some could be waiting until the end of the decade for reliable connectivity.

In a letter to county MPs Council Leader Heather Kidd and Councillor Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council Cabinet member with responsibility for economic growth are demanding urgent action to lobby Government.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Kidd said: “Economic growth and prosperity in rural areas are intrinsically linked to both digital and physical connectivity. The potential delay until 2030 for some premises is simply unacceptable.”

In their letter to MPs the councillors stress how reliant rural businesses and communities are for daily operations and overall quality of life.

Councillor Wilson added: “Without it, educational opportunities are restricted, business growth is stifled, and access to essential services is compromised. In a world where digital connectivity underpins almost every aspect of modern life, rural Shropshire cannot afford to be left behind.”

MPs are being urged to apply pressure for an urgent roll-out under the Government’s Project Gigabit, which they say currently favours urban areas and undermines rural prosperity.

Councillor Wilson said: “For Shropshire to benefit from strong economic growth we depend on robust digital infrastructure and for that the Government must prioritise rural communities in its delivery plans.”

Shropshire Council is calling for a clear timeline for full-fibre broadband across all rural areas, warning that further delays will deepen the digital divide and prevent county businesses’ ability to compete.

A copy of the letter can be viewed here.