Shropshire FA Youth Council Launched: A new era for young voices in football

After two energetic and inspiring opening meetings, the newly formed Shropshire FA Youth Council is officially up and running – bringing together a passionate group of young leaders ready to shape the future of football across the county.

With open dialogue, shared ambition and a clear commitment to inclusivity setting the tone, the Council’s early sessions have explored key areas such as grassroots engagement, referee development and youth leadership.

This dynamic new team is already showing how powerful youth voices can be in driving positive change across Shropshire’s football community.

Made up of young people aged 14–24, the Youth Council represents a broad range of backgrounds, experiences and aspirations. Each member brings their own perspective, united by a shared love for the game and a drive to make a difference.

Leadership Roles include:

Chair – Ruby: Setting the vision and leading the Council with energy and ambition.

Vice-Chair – Jae: Supporting coordination, collaboration and ensuring every member’s voice is heard.

Referee Champion – Callum: Promoting opportunities for young referees and tackling challenges in recruitment and retention.

Women & Girls Champions – Isabelle & Georgia: Leading initiatives to break down barriers and inspire more girls to play, coach and lead.

Disability & EDI Champion – Zach: Ensuring accessibility and inclusion remain central to every project and event.

Coaching & Volunteers Champions – Paddy & Charlie: Supporting the lifeblood of grassroots football and encouraging young people to get involved behind the scenes.

Social Media & Marketing – Fran: Bringing youth perspectives to life online through engaging content and amplifying the Council’s message across Shropshire.

Youth Council Group Mentors – Dylan and Caitlin: Providing guidance, encouragement and a vital link between the Youth Council and Shropshire FA. Dylan and Caitlin’s experience and understanding of the football pathway will play an important role in supporting members’ development, helping them grow as leaders and ensuring their ideas are heard at every level of the organisation.

Together, these young leaders form a team built on collaboration, creativity and commitment, working to ensure youth involvement is championed at every level of the game.

The Youth Council will develop projects that aim to make a real difference, from celebrating local role models and promoting grassroots opportunities, to finding new ways to support young referees, coaches and volunteers.

“The creation of the Youth Council represents a bold step forward for Shropshire FA, reaffirming its commitment to empowering young people and embedding their voices in decision-making,” said Shropshire FA CEO, Andy Weston.

Working alongside senior staff, board members and the wider football community, the Youth Council will help ensure that the next generation is not just playing football, but shaping its future.