Shrewsbury venue marks 10th anniversary with month-long celebration

The Loopy Shrew in the heart of Shrewsbury is marking its 10th anniversary with a month-long celebration of events, The Bellstone venue opened on November 5 2015.

Francis Sidoli and Danielle Ditella

The cenue will be celebrating the anniversary with a special party on 7 November, honouring a decade of memorable experiences and expressing gratitude to the community for its support.

Before becoming The Loopy Shrew, the building housed Sidoli’s, a beloved ice cream parlour and bakery run by the Sidoli family who established a strong Welsh-Italian culture. Francis Sidoli, a key figure in that legacy was welcomed back as part of the anniversary celebrations, adding a nostalgic touch to the event. Sidoli’s history dates back to the early 20th century, with the family business thriving in Shropshire and Wales for decades.

The Loopy Shrew is a family run Restaurant & Bar with Boutique Rooms headed up by businesswoman, LA-born and Shropshire bred Danielle DiTella and is part of The DiTella group, which also includes the Boutique Bed and Breakfast Darwin’s Townhouse and Luxurious town centre apartments At Home. Serving modern British food using produce locally sourced and lovingly made, with craft beers and a hand-selected wine list. There is live music every Sunday and Loopy’s After Dark every Friday and Saturday featuring local DJs from 9pm till late.

The name of the venue was inspired by the ongoing debate over the pronunciation of Shrewsbury V Shrowsbury and inspired the name The Loopy Shrew, alongside the loop of the river that encircles Shrewsbury town. The restaurant opens during the day and evening, seven days a week for breakfast, coffees, lunch and dinner. There is space for up 80+ covers and facilities for private dining, celebrations, meetings and large parties as well as an outside terrace.

The venue has always been a thriving attraction in Shrewsbury over the years. It was The Little Fruit Market at the front and the popular Sidoli’s ice cream parlour and bakery opened in the 1940s. With over 100 years of history, Sidoli’s Ice Cream was founded by Benedetto’ Sidoli in 1922 when he made the three-week journey from Bardi in Italy to Cwm near Ebbw Vale. Nowadays, the fourth generation of the Sidoli family runs the business and they produce over 45 different flavours of dairy ice cream.

Francis Sidoli said: “Congratulations to The Loopy Shrew on reaching this incredible milestone! Ten years of creating a warm, welcoming space for the community is no small achievement. Your dedication to quality and hospitality has made you a true Shrewsbury favourite. Here’s to the next decade of success and memorable experiences.”

Danielle DiTella said: “This anniversary isn’t just about a restaurant—it’s a celebration of continuity and community. The Loopy Shrew honours its past while embracing modern hospitality, creating a story that resonates with locals and visitors alike. Ten years ago today we opened our doors with a dream and a lot of hope.

“Today, we celebrate a decade of unforgettable moments, laughter and a wonderful community here in Shrewsbury. To our incredible suppliers, loyal customers, staff and cherished friends. Our resident Head Chef Carl Roberts who has been with us since The Mytton & Mermaid days and our General Manager Adam jones who I’ve worked side by side with for years — finally to my family and friends, thank you all for being the heartbeat of our journey, your support has built more than a venue; it’s built a family. Here’s to the next chapter, together.”

Since launching The Loopy Shrew continues to support all things local, quality, fresh and sustainable and is proud to welcome all of their suppliers to the evening including Wenlock Edge, Salopian Brewery, Ludlow Brewery, Hallowdene Hens, Corbetts amongst others.

Danielle added: “We always make sure our customers feel welcome at any time of day, whether it’s to have a breakfast meeting, quick coffee and cake, after-work drinks or to indulge themselves in an evening of fine wines and great food.”