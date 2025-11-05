New education trust officially launches in Shropshire

A new, independently formed multi-academy trust has officially launched in Shropshire marking the start of an ambitious new chapter for local education.

The trust celebrated its official launch at an unconventional event held on Haughmond Hill, where children, staff, governors and community leaders gathered for a morning of outdoor activities

Four Hills Education Trust, led by CEO Kirsty Osman, was born from a desire to create a values-driven organisation that truly reflects the needs of its schools, staff and communities.

After more than a year of development, the trust’s formation brings together a core group of large primary schools, each with between 300 and 500 pupils, united by a shared commitment to developing confident, resilient and compassionate learners.

- Advertisement -

The four founding schools which have formed the trust include Albrighton Primary School & Nursery, Albrighton; Meadows Primary School & Nursery in Ketley; Millbrook Primary School & Nursery in Leegomery and William Reynolds Primary School & Nursery, Woodside in Telford. Woodlands Primary School & Nursery, also based in Woodside, Telford, is currently partnered with Four Hills Education Trust and is committed to joining the Trust in the very near future, pending the conclusion of the legal process.

The trust celebrated its official launch at an unconventional event held on Haughmond Hill, where children, staff, governors and community leaders gathered for a morning of outdoor activities designed around the trust’s four core values: Critical Thinking, Aspiration, Resilience and Empathy.

As part of the celebration, the Trust took its first symbolic journey to the top of the hill, reaching the ‘Family Stones’ vantage point, which overlooks several hills across Shropshire, marking a moment of reflection, unity, and forward vision. The setting reflected the trust’s ethos of empathy with nature and its promise to do things differently.

Speaking at the event, Kirsty Osman said: “Four Hills Education Trust was formed to be deliberately different.

“We didn’t find an existing trust that matched our values or our vision, so we built one. Our schools serve incredibly diverse communities, many of which face social and economic challenges that can create barriers to opportunity. We are proud to be unapologetically values-driven, working alongside families to help every child thrive.

“That means really listening to our stakeholders, staff, parents, and children and taking the time to make decisions that reflect what matters most.”

The trust’s identity features four distinct hills to represent its Shropshire roots and the journey each child takes through education. Its motto, “Where every step is shaped with CARE,” captures the collaborative spirit at the heart of its mission.

Four Hills Education Trust is already forging key partnerships with respected experts, developing a strong working relationship with Dr Rob Bowden, Lead Practitioner and Co-Director of Lifeworlds Learning, with plans to collaborate on a future research project that will likely focus on critical thinking, philosophy, and global learning approaches across the Trust.

Rick Shaw, Director of Rick’s Environmental CIC, will support green space development projects, while Rachel McKenna, founder of Rachel McKenna Mindfulness, will lead initiatives promoting empathy, resilience, and community connection. Four Hills are also working closely with Simon Tisdale, Primary Education Manager at Shrewsbury Town FC Foundation who is supporting the development of their work around the values of resilience and aspiration, helping children build confidence and aim high through sport and community engagement.

Kirsty added: “Resilience isn’t just about coping; it’s about equipping children with the skills to thrive. And empathy extends far beyond kindness – it’s about well-being, environmental awareness, and understanding one another. We’re working with incredible partners to bring those values to life in meaningful ways.

“Our values aren’t just words on a wall. They are actions, decisions and experiences. We want children to leave our schools not just academically accomplished but inspired and resilient, with curiosity to explore the world and creativity to shape it.”

Kirsty said the launch initiative reflected the Trust’s wider commitment to ensuring every child has opportunities to explore their passions, discover their strengths and build the skills and confidence needed to thrive both academically and personally.

“If we want to do this for every child,” Kirsty explained, “we have to start by giving them experiences that spark pride, self-belief and teamwork. That’s what this event does.”

The trust’s digital presence also launched in line with the event, including a new website and social media platforms designed to share school stories and showcase the impact of its values-based work.

Kirsty acknowledged that forming a new trust late in the “academisation” process brought its challenges, but said the Department for Education’s final approval of a talent-centric trust model was “the right fit at the right time”.

“We’ve built something that reflects who we are and who we want our children to become. Our central team is small but focused, and we’ll continue to be strategic about how we grow, investing in expertise where it matters most, from SEND specialists to communications support,” she added.

“As Four Hills Education Trust begins its journey, the message is clear – this is a trust built on integrity, collaboration and the belief that education should empower every child to climb their own hill.”