Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Love Shifnal and Shifnal History Group invite community to special open evening

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Love Shifnal, in partnership with the Shifnal History Group, will host a special open evening at The Old Fire Station on Shrewsbury Road on Thursday 13 November, from 5pm to 6.30 pm.

Marilyn Higson from Shifnal Local History Group
Marilyn Higson from Shifnal Local History Group

The event is open to Shifnal business owners and members of the public, offering a unique opportunity to explore the town’s rich history and heritage. Visitors will be able to view fascinating exhibitions and learn about Shifnal’s historic buildings and notable families, with insights provided by local historians.

Recognising that the history exhibitions are not always accessible to those working during regular opening hours, the evening aims to make local history more inclusive while also encouraging networking and collaboration among local businesses.

Attendees will also have the chance to find out more about Love Shifnal’s role in supporting the local business community and promoting Shifnal as a thriving place to live, work, and visit.

Jenna Humphreys, from Love Shifnal said “This is a great opportunity for businesses and the public of Shifnal alike to learn more about our town’s history. It’s also a fantastic way for local businesses who may not ordinarily meet to network, and to discover how to get involved with the wider community with the support of Love Shifnal.”

