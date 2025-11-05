Listen Live
Hospital Trust wins in national digital awards

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has won the HTN Award for Best Use of Digital and Data for its work with the NHS Federated Data Platform (FDP) – a new national system designed to improve how data is shared and used across health services.

The Trust (SaTH) was one of the first Trusts in the country to use the platform to automate national data submissions, helping to improve data quality and ensure consistency in reporting across the NHS.

This development is part of the Trust’s approach to managing and using data. It aims to utilise data more effectively to support patient care and enhance service efficiency.

The team is now building on this success by exploring opportunities for advanced analytics, research, AI innovation and collaboration with other NHS organisations.

Rebecca Duffy, Director of Digital Transformation, said: “We’re delighted to receive this recognition. The FDP represents a major shift in how data can be used across the NHS. This is not just about reporting but for improving care, understanding what patients need, helping us work better together and driving innovation.

“This award reflects the hard work of our teams and our close collaboration with the national FDP programme to deliver a solution that benefits not only our Trust but the wider NHS community.”

SaTH is helping to shape national data standards and demonstrate impact to improve data and enhance patient care.

