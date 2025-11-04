West Mercia Police call handlers to receive rural crime training

Call handlers at West Mercia Police are set to receive dedicated rural crime training, following concerns raised by the farming community about how their issues are understood and handled.

A West Mercia Police vehicle in rural Shropshire

In the lead-up to Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion’s Assurance and Accountability meeting on rural crime in June, a series of community engagement sessions were held to better understand the challenges faced by those living and working in rural areas.

A recurring theme from these conversations was that members of the farming community often felt their concerns were not fully recognised or understood by those they spoke to when reporting incidents. In response, the National Farmers Union (NFU) offered to support West Mercia Police by contributing to the training of call handlers.

This offer was welcomed by the Chief Constable during the Assurance and Accountability meeting, and work began between the PCC’s office, West Mercia Police and the NFU to deliver the training.

The first session will take place on 6th November, equipping call handlers with a deeper understanding of rural crime terminology, common offences, and the specific challenges faced by the farming community – including the significant financial impact of stolen or damaged agricultural equipment.

PCC John Campion said: “This training is a vital step in ensuring our call handlers are equipped with the knowledge and understanding they need to support our rural communities effectively. By listening to the concerns of farmers, and working in partnership with the NFU, we’re taking meaningful action to improve the service they receive.”

Emma Hamer, NFU Worcestershire county adviser, said: “We will continue to work with the police, local authorities and stakeholders to address rural crime issues in the area.

“Machinery theft and problems like fly-tipping and hare coursing continue to disrupt farm and rural businesses and while there is always more work to be done this is an important step which will help to ensure when crimes are reported the impact is understood.

“Hare coursing for example, which sees groups hunting hares across farmland with dogs, puts people, animals and property at risk, and the NFU, working with farmers, the police and the Police and Crime Commissioner, continues to campaign for better protection.”

Chief Superintendent for Crime and Contact, Nigel Webster, said: “We have vast rural areas across the three counties we cover and welcome the offer from the NFU to better understand the challenges the farming community faces to help us deliver a better service to those who live and work in these areas.”