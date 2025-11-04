Six charities win funding for community-led projects

Six charities across Telford & Wrekin have won funding from a £50,000 grant programme to support community-led and skills building projects.

Shropshire Community Foundation ambassador Ged Kennedy, right, with Rita Wilkinson and Mike Shaw of Yellow Ribbon at their Halfway House premises

The funding has come from Telford & Wrekin Council via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and has been managed by Shropshire Community Foundation.

The fund has been split between six of the 33 applications for grants. Brightstar Boxing Academy, based in Shifnal, has been awarded the largest grant of just under £10,000 for its training academy. It plans to train at least 50 grassroots sports coaches to improve the quality and inclusivity of youth programmes across Telford and Wrekin.

A further grant of almost £7,500 has been awarded to Citizens Advice Telford & Wrekin to help foster collaboration between large and grassroots organisations. The collaborative commissioning project will strengthen the voluntary and community sector in the area.

Harper Adams University has won just over £9,000 from the fund to allow 12 people from the charity and community sector to complete its Foundations of Project Management course. Its grant application said it would help equip charities and community groups with essential project management skills.

Telford-based Reload Boxing has been awarded £3,000 from the fund to train five young people as qualified boxing coaches. The charity said that the project aimed to boost employability and would lead to a Community Open Day showcasing new coaches.

Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council has won a £7,000 grant to fund a youth and engagement leader to develop opportunities for children and young people across the area.

The Yellow Ribbon Community Chaplaincy has also been awarded almost £8,500 for its Halfway House Wellbeing Project. It supports unemployed people facing barriers to wellbeing and employment. They are offered a transformative programme of activities at the Halfway House on the Wrekin to promote personal growth and long-term employment.

Sonia Roberts of Shropshire Community Foundation said the level of applications for grants from the fund demonstrated the need for both funding and practical support.

“We are very much looking forward to working with Telford & Wrekin Council in the future to ensure that funding is directed to all those organisations in need of extra support,” she said.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, said: “We are delighted to see more local organisations benefit from this round of UK Shared Prosperity Fund support. These projects will make a real difference in our communities, helping people gain new skills, improve wellbeing and create opportunities for local growth. It’s great to see this funding continuing to have such a positive impact across Telford and Wrekin”.

Further information about Shropshire Community Foundation and its grants scheme is available at Home Page – Shropshire Community Foundation