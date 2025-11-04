Shropshire Youth hailed as Community Champions at Palace of Westminster

Two remarkable young people from Shropshire were among the 22 recipients honoured at the ninth annual British Citizen Youth Award (BCyA) ceremony, held at the historic Palace of Westminster on Thursday, October 30th.

This marked the first time anyone from Shropshire has received the prestigious award, which celebrates young citizens who have made a significant positive impact on their communities or wider society.

The inspirational youngsters were each presented with the BCyA Medal of Honour and are now invited to use the post-nominals ‘BCyA’ in recognition of their achievements.

Hosting the event was TV presenter Tim Vincent, who praised the medallists, saying, “The BCyA Honours celebrate compassion, selflessness, grit and determination in the young people who are so deserving of their medal. I am delighted to be part of this celebration.”

Shropshire’s Inspirational Duo

Shropshire’s Roll of Honour recipients are Walter Sulaman-Evans and Keira Mayhew, both of whom have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to philanthropy and community service.

Walter Sulaman-Evans: The Ambassador for Animals and Adventure

Walter Sulaman-Evans was recognised for his dedication to animal welfare and sustainable engagement with the natural world. In 2025, he joined the International Aid for the Protection & Welfare of Animals’ (IAPWA) Youth Ambassador Programme. Within weeks, Walter exceeded all targets, becoming IAPWA’s first and only Official Youth Ambassador for the year.

Walter launched the Walt Adventures Instagram account to inspire other young people to connect with nature meaningfully. He proactively sought advice from an international adventurer and fundraiser, which helped him secure sponsorship from major Shropshire employers, enabling him to quickly smash his £1,000 fundraising target. His efforts secured local media coverage reaching over 22,000 households in print and a further 50,000+ individuals online, raising significant awareness of responsible adventure and animal welfare.

Keira Mayhew: A Decade of Dedication

Keira Mayhew’s exceptional contribution to charity was celebrated after she fundraised regularly for over 40 charities in the last decade, raising a staggering £40,000 in total.

Since the age of eight, Keira has volunteered for Rainbow Rescue Telford, caring for and rehabilitating hundreds of animals. Her fundraising has supported many causes, including Creature Comforts Rescue Centre in Mid-Wales, where her £3,000 donation funded an otter enclosure and dog pens that have since saved three otters and 80 dogs and puppies. A student at Shrewsbury High School, Keira has also made and sold items using a 3-D printer she saved up for to support four more animal charities.

Keira’s commitment extends to community efforts, including organising litter picking sessions, raising money for local food banks, and delivering gifts and food parcels to those in need.

Recognition for Young Leaders

The BCyA Medal of Honour, in partnership with Specsavers, is widely viewed as the nation’s way of recognising the extraordinary efforts of everyday young people aged 18 or under.

Mike Faulkner, Director of the BCyA, stated, “We are delighted to be able to recognise these amazing individuals… It is both heartening and uplifting to know that so many young people are consciously contributing to causes such as the environment, education, and creating awareness and fundraising for hospitals, medical research and charities. The youth of today are truly the leaders of tomorrow.”

Nominations for the 2026 BCyA medal presentations are now open online at britishcitizenyouthawards.co.uk.