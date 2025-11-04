Shrewsbury High School to join Inspired Learning Group

Shrewsbury High School, a cornerstone of the local educational community for 140 years, is set to embark on a major new chapter, joining the Inspired Learning Group (ILG).

The transition, expected to be completed on 31 December 2025, paves the way for a move to a fully co-educational model in the coming years.

The esteemed independent school, long renowned for its outstanding academic achievements and pastoral care, will become part of one of the UK’s largest and most respected independent school providers.

The acquisition by ILG is poised to usher in a period of investment and expansion for the school. Crucially, the new owners have committed to maintaining Shrewsbury High School’s foundational ethos and high educational standards.

Continuity and Co-education

The school’s leadership and day-to-day operations are set to continue as normal, ensuring stability for current students, staff, and families. Darren Payne will remain as Head, leading the same management team.

Mr Payne highlighted the commitment to continuity while embracing the future: “We now move into an exciting new era, with a transition to a fully co-educational model. Our priority is continuity for our students, families, and staff, while thoughtfully broadening our offer. We will consult our community and set out a clear phased timeline for co-education, ensuring the strongest possible academic and pastoral experience throughout.”

The move to co-education is seen as a strategic step to broaden the school’s appeal and help it remain competitive within the independent sector.

Commitment to Investment

ILG’s Chief Executive, Amit Mehta, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership.

“Shrewsbury High School is a prestigious school at the heart of the community, with an outstanding track record,” he said. “We look forward to partnering with Darren Payne and his team to develop the next phase of the school, investing in facilities and opportunities, while building on its history, culture and values.”

The current owners, the Girls’ Day School Trust (GDST), endorsed the change, noting the benefits it will bring to the wider community.

Cheryl Giovannoni, Chief Executive of the GDST, commented: “Under this new arrangement more students will be able to benefit from everything Shrewsbury High School has to offer, helping the school remain competitive. We are immensely proud of the generations of students and their outstanding achievements, which is testament to the dedication and expertise of Shrewsbury High staff and the strong partnership with parents and the community.”

The transition process is described as “carefully planned,” with the school community set to be consulted on the phased introduction of co-education in the coming months.