New outdoor library opens in Malinslee

A new outdoor library has opened in Malinslee as part of a Station Quarter social value community project.

Matt Bower, Project Manager at Bowmer + Kirkland, Councillor Ben Carter, Mayor of Great Dawley Town Council, Councillor Elise Davies, Councillor for Malinslee and Dawley Bank Ward, and Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member at Telford & Wrekin Council

Bowmer + Kirkland, construction contractor for the new Nuplace residential development at Station Quarter in Telford Town Centre, purchased the outdoor library which provides the perfect opportunity for children and adults to share their love of reading.

The library, requested by the local community, was installed near the approach to Old Park School by Lovell Partnerships who is also a major partner and contractor in the Station Quarter development.

Outdoor book libraries have become popular additions to public spaces and school playgrounds and are accessible to all.

Social value projects are initiatives that aim to create better outcomes for the wider community beyond the direct economic or functional purpose of a project.

Projects can include activities like creating jobs and training opportunities for local people, sourcing from local suppliers, reducing environmental impact and improving community wellbeing.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “Reading is so important for people of all ages so we’re delighted that this outdoor library has been installed in Malinslee

“Social value projects like this which are off the back of some of our major investment projects such as Station Quarter can bring huge benefits to the wider community and encourage people to engage in new activities which improve their skills and knowledge.”

At Station Quarter 189 new homes are being built – 117 are being developed by Nuplace, Telford & Wrekin Council’s wholly owned housing company, along with a further 72 affordable homes being delivered by Legal & General Affordable Homes.

Work is progressing well on the 84 dwelling state-of-the art apartment block which will bring town centre living to Telford Town Centre alongside 33 town houses and maisonettes.

These new homes are being built via two appointed contractors with Bowmer + Kirkland delivering 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for Nuplace whilst Lovell Partnerships is building a mix of 1, 2 and 3 bed town houses and low rise apartments.

Matt Bower, Project Manager at Bowmer + Kirkland, said: “We are delighted to have provided the outdoor library, simple initiatives like this can make a big impact within the communities, not only helping to share the joy that books can bring to people of all ages, but they also help to forge relationships and bring people together.

“Our team here at Station Quarter are excited to see how this initiative goes and are looking forward to sharing their books and picking up some new reading material.”

Councillor Elise Davies,Telford & Wrekin Borough Councillor for Malinslee & Dawley Bank Ward, said: “After hearing suggestions from residents about having an outdoor library in Malinslee, I’m delighted to see that with thanks to the partnership work with Great Dawley Town Council, Bowmer + Kirkland and Lovell Partnerships; we now have one installed in the heart of Malinslee, which offers books for all ages.”

Councillor Ben Carter, Mayor of Great Dawley, said: “I’m delighted to see the brand new outdoor library installed in Malinslee, with the support of our Borough councillors, partner agencies, including Bowmer + Kirkland and Lovell Partnerships.

“Through the Station Quarter social value community project, we’ve been able to secure this outdoor library for the community of Malinslee.

“The library has been strategically placed in this location as it’s right outside Old Park Primary School and also central to Malinslee, meaning children can pick up a book on their way home from school but it’s also accessible to residents across the area.”

Daniel Mason, Site Manager at Lovell, said: “Our work at Station Quarter is more than just building houses but creating communities that support local needs.

“These homes don’t have impact without adequate place making support to integrate new developments with residents’ wants and needs, which is why social value initiatives such as the new outdoor library are so important.

“It’s a pleasure to be involved in the delivery of this, helping to create opportunities for the local community to access materials that will foster a love of reading and learning.”