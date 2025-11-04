Listen Live
Community Resource launches Warmer Winter Appeal

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Community Resource has launched its 2025 Warmer Winter Appeal to support vulnerable households across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin as they face another challenging winter.

Rising energy costs and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis mean thousands of families are making impossible choices — between heating and eating, or staying warm and having hot water.

Our annual Warmer Winter Appeal raises vital funds to help people stay warm, well, and connected during the coldest months. Many of our rural homes are off the gas grid and rely on expensive heating fuels like oil or solid fuel, making the need more urgent than ever. Donations provide small but meaningful grants to those at risk of fuel poverty, bringing warmth, comfort, and hope when it’s needed most.

The Impact of Your Support Last year, thanks to your generosity, we supported over 300 households with emergency fuel grants, energy-saving improvements, and practical advice. But the crisis is deepening with over 23,000 people in our region living in fuel poverty.

Here’s what your help meant to local families: “We will not have to worry about warmth or hot water going into the cold months. It has removed the stress of the cost of living.” – Family

“I thought I was going to be in darkness. I didn’t know how I was going to heat and cook food. It was a huge relief.” – Individual

A Message from Community Resource Hanna Clarke, Head of Fundraising and Communications, said: “No one should have to choose between heating their home and putting food on the table. The Warmer Winter Appeal is about giving people dignity and peace of mind during the hardest months of the year. Every donation, no matter the size, makes a real difference to someone’s life.”

How You Can Help

· £10 could provide an emergency energy top-up

· £50 could fund draft-proofing kits

· £100 could go towards a grant for a vulnerable household

Together, we can make this winter warmer for everyone. No one should be left out in the cold.

Donate today to the Warmer Winter Appeal at justgiving.com/campaign/warmerwinter2025.

